JEE Main 2018: Quick tips and tricks to crack exam

JEE Main 2018 admit card is already out. (Thinkstock photo) JEE Main 2018 admit card is already out. (Thinkstock photo)

It’s not even a month left for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 and aspirants must have started their revision by now. Cracking this exam will get a seat in the top engineering colleges of the country like the IITs and NITs across India. The goal is to go to the topmost institutes in India and get the best possible education. Remember that these institutions have amazing extra-curricular facilities too, and not just scholastic ones! The inter-IIT and inter-NIT tournaments in sports and debates are the best way to make a quick tour of our vast country. What to talk about the students who go there, friends you will make for life.

Those of you, who have been preparing for this marathon that is the JEE Mains and JEE Advanced exams, must make that last sprint to make it across the finish line.

Some quick advice: Play to your strengths

The most important advice that can be given at this stage is: play to your strengths. You may be really good at some topics in each subject. As an example, if you like maths, it is highly likely that you will automatically be good at most of physics and almost all physical chemistry. The key idea is to focus on some chapters that are given more importance than the others. Which chapters would you choose? The ones that the examiner gives a lot of importance. Some chapters that are important across the three subjects – physics, chemistry, and mathematics are Calculus, Mechanics, Atomic Structure, Bonding, Optics etc.

Solve previous year questions

In these last few days before the exams, make sure you look at question papers from the last few years and solve them first. You absolutely must go through NCERT in its entirety as both the exams – the JEE Main and JEE Advanced are based on the NCERT syllabus itself. If you are unable to solve a question, its okay, swallow your pride and look at the solution. Figure out the trick used to solve the challenge. This will give you a lot of confidence.

Shortcuts: To choose or not to choose

Remember, the goal here is not to attempt all the questions in the test, but to get all the questions that you attempt to be correct. Use as many tricks and shortcuts to arrive at the correct answer. As of now, these exams do not require any steps, so it is fine to do so. Using tricks and shortcuts has its plus points and some negatives. One of the biggest negatives is in fact – negative marking. This is your single biggest enemy.

Eat well, sleep well, be conscious of time

Hold that thought, lack of sleep or composure is your single biggest enemy. Negative marking is a close second. Stay relaxed in the days leading up to the exam, eat healthily, get enough sleep. This routine will really help you be your best self during the exam that you are targeting. While you are figuring out a routine, you must be conscious of time as it is your best friend in all of this.

Mock tests and focus

Managing this well includes figuring out how much time to spend on what topic and how much time you are spending on taking mock tests. Mock tests will give you a sense of your exam readiness and will also help you realise your strengths which you can focus on.

Speaking of focus, while solving a question think about just that question, and nothing else. But, be cognizant of the time. If you are stuck on a question for too long, move on! A balance of time management and focus in this manner will help you maximise your potential in unparalleled ways.

Revise 11th standard topics

One thing that students have mentioned in the past is the difficulty they face with 11th standard topics. Most board exams that the students take, focus on the 12th standard portions, but the competitive exams like the JEE Advanced and Main exams test both – the 11th and 12th standard portions. It is highly likely that one needs a bit of a revision of the 11th standard topics and this is highly recommended. It is not that big a deal since most 12th standard topics build-up on ideas introduced in the 11th standard. So, do make sure to brush those up.

On the day of the exam – be calm, give it your best shot

Now, on to the day of the exam. You wake up on the right side of the bed, get your favourite breakfast served to you and are in the perfect mood to crack this test. You reach your exam centre, have all the documents that you need, and get amazing good luck smiles from your well-wishers who have come to see you off. All that is left, is for you to read the instructions carefully on the exam paper provided to you by the invigilator and have a go at it.

This is extremely important as you have done everything right so far, all you need to do is literally read the fine print. The thing with these exams is that they may throw a googly at you at the last moment – like introducing a format of questions that you may not have prepared for. But you, my friend, are a seasoned player. Remember, the playing field is levelled. If this is new for you, it is new for everyone else as well. So, take a deep breath, and give it your best shot. The rest, as they say, will be history!

The author is VP – Marketing & Teacher, Byju’s

