JEE Main 2016 topper Deepanshu Jindal shares last few days preparation strategy

Life has changed for JEE Main 2016 topper Deepanshu Jindal who scored 321 out of 360 in the engineering entrance exam. After cracking JEE Advanced, he got admission in IIT Delhi in his favourite course B Tech in computer science. The robotics club and other extra-curricular activities are keeping him busy and he is yet to decide whether he’ll take up some job or would go for higher studies. He tells indianexpress.com, how he prepared for the JEE Main, what he did during the last few days and why it is important to love what you read.

Why do you think IITs remain top choice among engineering aspirants?

IIT edge over other colleges due to their learning environment that grooms you holistically. The students have freedom to do what they wish to during spare time and the hostel culture provides ample opportunities for it, yet when it comes to academics IIT Delhi is known for its disciplinary approach. Also the learning here is more concept oriented with emphasis on practical applications.

When did you started preparing for JEE Main?

When I was in class 11, I joined coaching. So my time was divided between school and tuitions. However, I used to devote atleast an hour or two to self-study. No matter how much is being taught to you, until you revise it, you can never learn. The coaching classes gave a structured way to my preparation as also inculcated discipline in me.

What tips would you like to give to JEE aspirants?

JEE Main tests your pressure handling skills and how quick you can think (atleast for ones who wish to attempt the whole paper). I would suggest aspirants to go through as many mock tests as they can and keep a count of time they take to solve different sections.

Also OMR filling is a skill in the test as many students tend to make mistake in that during exam. So it is recommended if they can also practice OMR filling.

Were you also simultaneously preparing for JEE Advanced?

I never prepared separately for JEE Mains and Advanced. From the beginning, my emphasis was towards understanding the concepts and practising as many problems as I could. In fact, during the initial phase of preparation, I mostly focussed on subjective questions to clear the concepts with heavy reading of standard reference books and NCERT. Therefore, I was prepared for boards as well as competitive exams and didn’t need to study separately.

Did you feel nervous during the last few days?

The weeks just before JEE were stressful and I hardly got time to unwind. When I felt anxious, I tried meditating or talking to a few of my close friends or just going for a short jog. It is natural to be a bit stressed at that time but it is good if you can talk about it to your parents and friends.

How active were you in social media?

I was pretty active on social media in class 11 but had to cut down upon it during class 12. A fair bit of activity is good for unwinding but one should be cautious of spending too much time on it.

What are you plans after passing IIT-D?

I have not decided yet but I wish to pursue a career in technical field only. Maybe I will pursue PhD or in another five-six years, run my own start-up company.

