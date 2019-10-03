NTA JEE Main 2020: Here’s the marking scheme as per new pattern

The Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Main paper-1 (for B.E./B.Tech) and paper-2 (for B.Arch/B.Planning) will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode except that the drawing test for B.Arch. will be held in pen and paper or offline mode. A candidate may appear in B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning depending upon the course s/he wishes to pursue.

Advertising

According to the JEE Main 2020 exam pattern, Paper 1 will comprise of multiple-choice questions and numerical questions whereas Paper 2 is now separate for B.Arch and B.Plan aspirants. Here is a look at the exam pattern, subjects, marks division and marking scheme as per the new pattern

In video| JEE Main 2020 new exam pattern

Paper-1 (for B.E./B.Tech aspirants): According to the JEE Main 2020 exam pattern, Paper 1 for B.E./B.Tech aspirants will comprise of 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with One correct option and five questions with numerical value with equal weightage to mathematics, physics and chemistry. The marking scheme for MCQs will be four marks for the correct answer and deduction of one mark (-1) for incorrect answers. For newly added numerical value questions there will be four marks for a correct answer and no marks for incorrect answer.

The total marks for this paper will be 300. The duration of the paper will be three hours with a total of 75 questions including all three subjects. The paper will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Advertising

Click here for JEE Main mock test, sample question papers and previous year exams

Paper-2 (For B.Arch aspirants): Students aspiring for B.Arch /B. Planning will have to appear in Paper-2. The Paper-2 for B.Arch aspirants will have three parts. Part-I (Mathematics) of 100 marks with 20 objective type or multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with one correct option and five questions with answers as a numerical value. Part-II or aptitude section of 200 marks will have 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and Part-III or drawing section will constitute of 100 marks will have two questions.

Read | JEE Advanced 2020: IIT-Delhi to conduct exam on May 17, adds new centre in the US

The marking scheme for MCQs will be four marks for the correct answer, minus one (-1) for incorrect answers. For numerical value, questions will be four marks for a correct answer and no negative marking, implying zero marks if incorrect. The total marks for this paper will be 400. The duration of the paper will be three hours with a total of 77 questions including all three parts.

Paper-2 (For B.Planning aspirants): The Paper-2 for B. Planning aspirants will have three parts. Part-I would be mathematics for 100 marks with 20 objective type or multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with one correct option and five questions with answers as a numerical value. The part-II pr Aptitude section will be for 200 marks. It will have 50 MCQs with one correct option and Part-III or planning-based MCQs woll be for 100 marks will have 25 questions.

The marking scheme for MCQs will be four marks for the correct answer and deduction of one mark (-1) for incorrect answers. The total marks for this paper will be 400. The duration of the paper will be 3 hrs with a total 100 questions including all three parts.