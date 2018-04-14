JEE Main (online) 2018: Last moment tips and instructions

JEE Main 2018 is set to be conducted on April 15 and 16 JEE Main 2018 is set to be conducted on April 15 and 16

It is that time of the year when lakhs – even crores – of youngsters prepare for their first step towards the world of engineering. With JEE Main computer based test scheduled to be held tomorrow from April 15, students across the country are all geared up to ace this three-hour long exam, which will determine their chance to earn a seat in an IIT or an NIT. However, the last minute revisions and strategizing always comes handy especially for a competitive examination of this stature. This is an online exam which is different from the conventional paper-and- pen exam.

In the online format – a simple, uncomplicated interface presents the questions on a computer screen and candidates are given unlimited supply of rough sheets to carry out the calculations. This is unlike the paper- and-pen version, where the candidate is expected to utilize the limited available blank space for rough work judiciously. The new format can become a massive advantage if students meticulously plan and organise their rough work so they can quickly verify if the right option has been picked at a cursory glance.

Another significant factor is that the interface constantly displays both the number of unattempted questions as well as the remaining time. This allows candidates to track their progress and allocate time wisely. Hence, it is pragmatic and wise to get used to the format via mock tests.

Further, we want to bring out the best performance in three hours and therefore, candidates should attune their mind to that specific time window for optimal results. It is important for every candidate to be on time, keep calm, eat light, and dress for comfort as per the local weather.

Here are few last minute tips:

1) Analyse the paper-and- pen JEE 2018 paper. It is very important to understand the level and weightage. Try timing and solving this paper like a Mock JEE paper.

2) Do not pick up new material/concepts right now. Focus on your strengths and do not do anything new in the last moment.

3) Revise what you had covered

Final pointers

Pay attention to the type of questions that have been asked in the paper-and- pen version(s). It is reasonable to assume that the online version of JEE wouldn’t be too different from its conventional counterpart. Hence, the candidate can gather clues to the type of questions and length of the different sections of the exam. For instance, the general consensus is that the mathematics section was lengthy, with calculation-intensive questions. The candidate can now be mentally prepared to allocate more time for the section and even choose battles wisely.

Since we are well into the eleventh hour of the journey, it is important to keep the spirit up, stay calm, and maintain a positive and hopeful outlook. Try not to venture into new topics; it is a better trade-off to revise what you have already covered over the years.

Inputs by Arjun Mohan, VP Marketing and Teacher at BYJU’S

