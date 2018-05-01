JEE Main 2018 topper Suraj Krishna credits NCERT, mock tests for his success

JEE Mains 2018 AIR 1 holder, Vijaywada’s Bhogi Suraj Krishna JEE Mains 2018 AIR 1 holder, Vijaywada’s Bhogi Suraj Krishna

JEE Mains result 2018: Vijaywada’s Bhogi Suraj Krishna has secured AIR 1 rank in the JEE Main 2018, results of which were announced on April 30. Considered one of the most prestigious entrance exams, the topper has cracked it by scoring 350 marks out of 360. Although he was confident of his performance when the answer keys were released by CBSE, however, he did not expect to grab the top position.

Suraj’s father Bhogi Harikrishna is a businessman and his mother Neeraja Rani is a housewife. He has been a bright student throughout his academic life and it was his love for Mathematics and Science that made him choose engineering. “My parents never dictated or pushed me to sit for JEE. They gave me the freedom to do what I wish to,” the topper said.

While most candidates plan their preparation by mugging notes and concentrating on topics that can fetch more marks, Krishna’s focus was learning and understanding topics. “I was fond of science books. So even when my Class 10 exams got over, I started reading a chapter from NCERT books thoroughly, solved every doubt by consulting teacher or through reference books. This not only helped me score well, but this knowledge will guide me throughout my life.”

How Suraj Krishna topped the JEE Mains: Know his preparation strategy

Physics

The topper solved previous five years questions every day. Besides NCERT books, he followed HC Verma’s book on Physics. “In Physics, non-mechanical part is quite important. The second part of Section A which carries chapters on current electricity, magnetic effects on current and magnetism, electromagnetic waves, optics are quite important, as it carries analytical and concept-based questions,” he said.

Chemistry

For Chemistry, Krishna relied on study materials provided by his coaching institute. “Inorganic Chemistry is the most important apart from the Physical and Organic part. For the inorganic part, I had put stress on equations and chemical arithmetic, as it needs a constant practice and thorough revision. For the Physical and Organic part, I studied NCERT books, study materials provided by the institute, and practised the last five year questions.”

Mathematics

Calculus and Probability are the most important in Mathematics, and this year prior to 50 per cent questions came from this part. “Interest in solving problems, I spent more time on Mathematics. Apart from the last five year questions and NCERT books, I solved problems from study materials and other books also.”

