JEE Main 2018: Removal of discrepancy in picture facility available at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2018: Engineering aspirants who have applied for IIT JEE Main 2018 can now remove discrepancies, edit or make corrections in the photos of themselves in their application form. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam on April 8 (pen-paper mode) and the computer-based (online) exam will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018.

JEE Main 2018, how to make corrections:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CBSE JEE, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage. towards the left hand side under the “Current Events” column, click on the notification titled “Remove Discrepancy in Uploaded Image(s)”

Step 3: You’ll be taken to another page.

Step 4: Enter you’re application number and password and click on “Login”

Step 5: On this page, read all important instructions and follow the steps to make the changes and/or edit your picture or signature scan.

Step 6: Make sure to save your application after editing

The board has also made the Aadhaar card mandatory since last year. The applicants who have enrolled for Aadhaar and have not received their card should enter 14 digits Aadhaar enrolment number.

