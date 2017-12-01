JEE Main 2018 registration begins, know how to fill application form at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2018: Fill the form by January 1 JEE Main 2018: Fill the form by January 1

JEE Main 2018: The registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) has started from today, that is, December 1, 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply for the same from the official website of JEE main (jeemain.nic.in). The last date to submit the form is on January 1, 2018.

CBSE, exam conducting body, has already released the eligibility, syllabus and other details regarding the entrance examination.

Aadhaar card

Since last year, the Aadhaar card has been made mandatory. The applicants who have enrolled for Aadhaar and have not received their card should enter 14 digits Aadhaar Enrolment No. with slash (‘/’) printed on the Aadhaar enrolment slip at the time of filling the online application form for JEE(Main) 2018.

The application process is completely online and this time, no hard copies of the application forms will be accepted. The exam fee ranges from Rs 1,000 for general category boys to Rs 250 for reserved category girls.

JEE Main 2018 exam date:

The pen-paper (offline) exam will be held on April 8, 2018 and the computer-based (online) exam will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018.

JEE Main 2018, how to fill form:

Step 1: Enter the official websire of the JEE Main

Step 2: Click on the Apply for JEE Main on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. There will be options for those who are already registered and those who are registering for the first time

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully

Step 5: Fill the online application form, choose your password and note down system generated application number.

Step 6: Upload the scanned photograph

Step 7: Pay exam fees

Step 8: The candidate, who has opted for Computer Based Examination of Paper – 1, should select the date/slot after payment of Examination Fee.

