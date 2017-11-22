JEE main 2018: Information bulletin released, check exam dates, paper patter, fee

JEE main 2018: The entire application process will take place online. JEE main 2018: The entire application process will take place online.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an information bulletin for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2018. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the information from the official website (jeemain.nic.in).

The exam will be conducted in the pen and paper mode on April 8, 2018 and in the computer-based mode on April 15 and 16, 2018. The entire application process will take place online and candidates will be required to upload their Aadhaar numbers in order to authenticate their identities.

Exam fee:

The exam fee ranges from Rs 1,000 for general category boys to 250 for the reserved category. For those appearing for both paper 1 and paper 2, the fee ranges from Rs 1,800 to Rs 650.

Exam pattern:

Paper 1 is for candidates appearing for admission to BE and BTech courses. It will contain objective type questions (both online and offline) in physics, chemistry and mathematics. Paper 2 is conducted for students who wish to pursue BArch or BPlan. This paper will solely be conducted in the pen and paper mode and will include objective type questions in mathematics, an aptitude test and a drawing test.

Exam schedule:

April 8, 2018- pen and paper

Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)

Paper 2 (2 pm to 5 pm)

April 15 and 16, 2018

Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm)

Languages:

The papers will be conducted in English and Hindi mediums, except in Gujarat, Daman&Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli where the paper will also be conducted in Gujarati.

