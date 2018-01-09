JEE Main 2018: Correction facility now available, apply before January 22

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2018 1:41 pm
JEE Main 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the correction process for the Join Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2o18. All those who have registered for the exam are required to verify their details and make relevant changes, if any, in their respective application forms at the official website – jeemain.nic.in. It should be noted that the mode of examination cannot be changed. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 8 (pen and paper mode) and April 15 and 16 for computer based test mode. The correction facility will be available till January 22. This being the last opportunity to correct any flaws, candidates should make the changes very carefully and accurately.
Additional fee
An additional fee has to paid by the candidates through credit/debit card/Ewallet (SBI buddy/Paytm) or through e-challan by cash, during the online correction. The fee can be paid till January 23.
JEE Mains 2018, here’s how to make changes
Step 1: Log on to the official website jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Below the page, click on ‘Application form particulars correction’ link
Step 3: On the new page, enter your application number, password and security pin in the provided fields
Step 4: Click on login
Step 5: Make the necessary changes and submit the fee
Exam schedule
April 8, 2018- pen and paper
Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
Paper 2 (2 pm to 5 pm)
April 15 and 16, 2018
Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm)
