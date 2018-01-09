JEE Main 2018: Correction facility now available, apply before January 22

JEE Main 2018: The correction facility will be available till January 22 and this is the last opportunity to correct any flaws. JEE Main 2018: The correction facility will be available till January 22 and this is the last opportunity to correct any flaws.

JEE Main 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the correction process for the Join Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2o18. All those who have registered for the exam are required to verify their details and make relevant changes, if any, in their respective application forms at the official website – jeemain.nic.in. It should be noted that the mode of examination cannot be changed. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 8 (pen and paper mode) and April 15 and 16 for computer based test mode. The correction facility will be available till January 22. This being the last opportunity to correct any flaws, candidates should make the changes very carefully and accurately.

Additional fee