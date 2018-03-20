JEE Main 2018 correction facility in Aadhaar card available at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2018 admit card is already out JEE Main 2018 admit card is already out

The link for the online correction facility in Aadhaar card details has been activated by the CBSE. Thee candidates who will appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains in April has been given one-time correction facility option. They can go to official website of JEE mains (jeemain.nic.in) and do the necessary changes if required.

CBSE has also issued an advisory that JEE aspirants can visit the examination centre a day before the conduct of examination to know the exact location of the centre to avoid any delay in reporting at the examination centre as per schedule. “No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the time of last entry (i.e. 9.30 AM for Paper-I, 2.00 PM for Paper-II and 2.30 PM for second shift of Paper-I).”

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 8 (pen and paper mode) and April 15 and 16 for computer-based test mode. The correction facility will be available till January 22. This being the last opportunity to correct any flaws, candidates should make the changes very carefully and accurately.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd