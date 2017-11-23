JEE Main 2018: Application submission from December 1, check syllabus, eligibility, exam schedule, fees and other details

JEE Main 2018: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 information bulletin is out and engineering aspirants who plan to appear in the exam can submit their application forms from December 1 till January 2, 2018. The last date to pay application fee is January 3.
CBSE, exam conducting body, had already announced the exam date for offline and online modes. Candidates have to keep in mind that since last year, CBSE has made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration.
Exam schedule: The exam will be held both in pen and paper mode as well as compuer-based mode.
Pen and paper mode: April 8, 2018
Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)
Paper 2 (2 pm to 5 pm)
Computer-basd mode: April 15 and 16, 2018
Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm)
JEE Main 2018: Important dates
Online submission of application: December 1
Last date of submission: January 1, 2018
Admit card release date: Second week of March
Exam date for offline mode: April 8
Exam date for online mode: April 15 and 16
Answer keys and OMR release date: April 24-27
JEE Main result date: April 30
Declaration of AIR Paper –2: May 31
JEE Main 2018 syllabus
Mathematics
1) Sets, relations and functions
2) Complex numbers and quadratic equations
3) Matrices and determinants
4) Permutations and combinations
5) Mathematical induction
6) Binomial theorem and its simple applications
7) Sequences and series
8) Limit, continuity and differentiability
9) Integral calculus
10) Differential equations
11) Co-ordinate geometry – straight lines and circles, conic sections
12) Three dimensional geometry
13) Vector algebra
14) Statistics and probability
15) Trigonometry
16) Mathematical reasoning
Physics
1) Physics and measurement
2) Kinematics
3) Laws of motion
4) Work, energy and power
5) Rotational motion
6) Gravitation
7) Properties of solids and liquids
8) Thermodynamics
9) Kinetic theory of gases
10) Electronic devices
11) Oscillations and waves
12) Electrostatics
13) Communication systems
14) Current electricity
15) Magnetic effects of current and magnetism
16) Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents
17) Electromagnetic waves
18) Optics
19) Dual nature of matter and radiation
20) Atoms and nuclei
21) Electronic devices
22) Communication systems
Chemistry
Physical chemistry
1) Some basic concepts in chemistry
2) States of matter
3) Atomic structure
4) Chemical bonding and molecular structure
5) Chemical thermodynamics
6) Solutions
7) Equilibrium
8) Redox reactions and electrochemistry
9) Chemical kinetics
10) Surface chemistry
Inorganic chemistry
1) Classification of elements and periodicity in properties
2) Hydrogen
3) Block elements (alkali and alkaline earth metals)
4) Block elements group 13 to group 18 elements
5) D – and f – block elements
6) Co-ordination compounds
7) Environmental chemistry
8) General principles and processes of isolation of metals
Organic Chemistry
1) Purification and characterisation of organic compounds
2) Hydrocarbons
3) Chemistry in everyday life
4) Principles related to practical chemistry
5) Organic compounds containing halogens
6) Organic compounds containing oxygen
7) Organic compounds containing nitrogen
8) Polymers
9) Some basic principles of organic chemistry
10) Biomolecules
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App