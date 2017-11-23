JEE Main 2018: Application submission from December 1, check syllabus, eligibility, exam schedule, fees and other details

JEE Main 2018: The exam will be held both in pen and paper mode as well as compuer-based mode JEE Main 2018: The exam will be held both in pen and paper mode as well as compuer-based mode

JEE Main 2018: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 information bulletin is out and engineering aspirants who plan to appear in the exam can submit their application forms from December 1 till January 2, 2018. The last date to pay application fee is January 3.

CBSE, exam conducting body, had already announced the exam date for offline and online modes. Candidates have to keep in mind that since last year, CBSE has made Aadhaar card mandatory for registration.

Exam schedule: The exam will be held both in pen and paper mode as well as compuer-based mode.

Pen and paper mode: April 8, 2018

Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm)

Paper 2 (2 pm to 5 pm)

Computer-basd mode: April 15 and 16, 2018

Paper 1 (9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm)

JEE Main 2018: Important dates

Online submission of application: December 1

Last date of submission: January 1, 2018

Admit card release date: Second week of March

Exam date for offline mode: April 8

Exam date for online mode: April 15 and 16

Answer keys and OMR release date: April 24-27

JEE Main result date: April 30

Declaration of AIR Paper –2: May 31

JEE Main 2018 syllabus

Mathematics

1) Sets, relations and functions

2) Complex numbers and quadratic equations

3) Matrices and determinants

4) Permutations and combinations

5) Mathematical induction

6) Binomial theorem and its simple applications

7) Sequences and series

8) Limit, continuity and differentiability

9) Integral calculus

10) Differential equations

11) Co-ordinate geometry – straight lines and circles, conic sections

12) Three dimensional geometry

13) Vector algebra

14) Statistics and probability

15) Trigonometry

16) Mathematical reasoning

Physics

1) Physics and measurement

2) Kinematics

3) Laws of motion

4) Work, energy and power

5) Rotational motion

6) Gravitation

7) Properties of solids and liquids

8) Thermodynamics

9) Kinetic theory of gases

10) Electronic devices

11) Oscillations and waves

12) Electrostatics

13) Communication systems

14) Current electricity

15) Magnetic effects of current and magnetism

16) Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents

17) Electromagnetic waves

18) Optics

19) Dual nature of matter and radiation

20) Atoms and nuclei

Chemistry

Physical chemistry

1) Some basic concepts in chemistry

2) States of matter

3) Atomic structure

4) Chemical bonding and molecular structure

5) Chemical thermodynamics

6) Solutions

7) Equilibrium

8) Redox reactions and electrochemistry

9) Chemical kinetics

10) Surface chemistry

Inorganic chemistry

1) Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

2) Hydrogen

3) Block elements (alkali and alkaline earth metals)

4) Block elements group 13 to group 18 elements

5) D – and f – block elements

6) Co-ordination compounds

7) Environmental chemistry

8) General principles and processes of isolation of metals

Organic Chemistry

1) Purification and characterisation of organic compounds

2) Hydrocarbons

3) Chemistry in everyday life

4) Principles related to practical chemistry

5) Organic compounds containing halogens

6) Organic compounds containing oxygen

7) Organic compounds containing nitrogen

8) Polymers

9) Some basic principles of organic chemistry

10) Biomolecules

