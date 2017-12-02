JEE main 2018: CBSE allows eatables in exam hall for diabetic candidates

JEE main 2018: Here’s a list of other items which one should and should not bring to the exam centre. JEE main 2018: Here’s a list of other items which one should and should not bring to the exam centre.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an information booklet for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2018. This year too, the Board has decided to allow students with diabetes to carry eatables to the examination hall.

“The candidates, suffering from diabetes, are allowed to carry into the examination hall the eatables like sugar tablets / fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottle,” said the Board. However, CBSE has announced that packed foods like chocolate, candy and sandwiches will not be allowed in the exam hall.

The Board has also instructed that tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks will not be permitted in the exam rooms during the exam hours.

Here’s a list of other items which one should and should not bring to the exam centre.

Prohibited items:

– Textual material

– Calculators

– Docu pen

– Slide rules

– Log tables

– Electronic watches

– Other deivices

Items permitted:

– Admit card

– Identity proof

– PWD certificates

The application process for JEE main 2018 began on Friday, December 1, 2017 and the last date to apply for the same is on January 1, 2018. The exams will be conducted in the month of April next year.

Exam dates:

Pen-paper (offline)- April 8, 2018

Computer-based (online)- April 15, 16, 2018

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd