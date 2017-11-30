JEE main 2018: Application process to begin at jeemain.nic.in

JEE main 2018: The exams will be held in the month of April next year. JEE main 2018: The exams will be held in the month of April next year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the application process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) mains will begin on Friday, December 1, 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can apply for the same from the official website of JEE mains (jeemain.nic.in).

The exams will be held in the month of April next year. The pen-paper (offline) exam will be held on April 8, 2018 and the computer-based (online) exam will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018. The last date to apply for the exams is on January 1, 2018.

The whole application process this year will be take place online. No hard copies of the application forms will be accepted. The exam fee ranges from Rs 1,000 for general category boys to Rs 250 for reserved category girls.

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will make candidates eligible for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

