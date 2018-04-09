JEE Main 2018 answer keys, cut-off and result dates; check here

This year, nearly 10.43 lakh aspirants in 112 cities in India and abroad appeared for the exam. (File photo) This year, nearly 10.43 lakh aspirants in 112 cities in India and abroad appeared for the exam. (File photo)

JEE Main 2018: CBSE conducted JEE Main 2018 on Sunday and the answer keys are expected to release by April 24. This year, nearly 10.43 lakh aspirants in 112 cities in India and abroad appeared for the exam. Every year, both offline and online exams are conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 104 cities across 1,613 centres across the country and in eight centres in as many countries abroad. Meanwhile, many coaching centres and training institutes such as Aakash, FITJEE etc, have released their own answer keys for the offline paper.

This year, many students faced difficulties in solving mathematics and physics papers. A majority complained that Physics paper was tough while Maths paper was lengthy. The exam was considered to be moderate, with difficulty level similar to the last two years.

JEE Main 2018 result date

As per the official website, the score and rank of paper-I of JEE (Main) will be declared by April 30. This score shall comprise the actual marks obtained in paper-I of JEE (Main) – 2018 along with the status of those who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2018.

JEE Main 2018: Expected cut-off

Experts have predicted that the cut-off for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 will be between 95 to 105 this year. Prof Uday Nath Mishra of BasicFirst, however, expects the cut off to go round within 80 to 90. “Expected cut off is 80(+-5%) marks out of 360. The paper was moderate and based on NCERT. Chemistry was the most lengthy. Organic chemistry was found more difficult, physical chemistry was more numerical based, whereas, inorganic chemistry was easy. Maths was mostly based on class 12 syllabus and physics was based on class 11 syllabus”.

Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively.

