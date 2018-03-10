JEE Main 2018: Admit card to release soon at jeemain.nic.in, exam details

JEE Main 2018 admit card: JEE is conducted annually to select students for admission to various technical institutions across the country. JEE is conducted annually to select students for admission to various technical institutions across the country.

JEE Main admit card 2018: The admit card for the Join Entrance Examination (JEE) Main is expected to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the official website – jeemain.nic.in. All those candidates who have registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the website itself, once released. JEE is conducted annually to select students for admission to various technical institutions across the country. It is held in two stages— JEE main, which is conducted by CBSE and JEE advanced which is held by a different IIT every year.

The pen-paper (offline) exam will be held on April 8, 2018 and the computer-based (online) exam will take place on April 15 and April 16, 2018.

A score of at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE main or advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

Exam pattern

The duration of the exam is for three hours and the questions are from mathematics, physics and chemistry based on class 11 and class 12 syllabus of CBSE. A total of 30 questions from each subject will be given and each correct answer carries 4 marks and where as each incorrect answer carries -1 mark. Around 1.2 million students are writing this exam every year.

