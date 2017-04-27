JEE main 2017 results out: Kalpit Veerwal scores perfect 360 by 360

JEE main 2017 results: Kalpit Veerwal has topped the exam by scoring perfect 360 out of 360 marks. (source: Facebook/ Jambu Jain) JEE main 2017 results: Kalpit Veerwal has topped the exam by scoring perfect 360 out of 360 marks. (source: Facebook/ Jambu Jain)

JEE main 2017 results: The result of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2017 and cut-off for eligibility to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2017 have been released. Kalpit Veerwal has topped the exam by scoring perfect 360 out of 360 marks. AIR 2 is bagged by Vasu Jain who scored 350 while Ananye Agarwal has got third rank by achieving 350 marks.

Among girls, Vrunda Nandkumar Rathi has got AIR 71 rank by scoring 321 marks.

In a press release, the CBSE website said a total of 11,86,454 candidates appeared out of which 221427 have qualified for the JEE Advanced 2017.

Among them, 1002781 students registered for the offline exam otu of which 956716 have appeared. For JEE Main 2017 online exam, the registration was low as 183673 have applied while only 165635 have given the entrance examination for admissions in IITs and NITs.

A total of 932 boys have entered the top 1000 while only 68 girls are in the slot. Even among the top 500, the number of girls remains low with only 466 girls among 4534 boys. Among the 2,21,427 candidates who have qualified to appear in JEE advanced which will be held in May 21, 2017, there were 46,160 girls and 1,75,267 boys.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 6:06 pm

