Like NEET, government introduces single entrance exam for engineering and architecture

Every year, CBSE conducts JEE main for admission in IITs and NITs across India. Every year, CBSE conducts JEE main for admission in IITs and NITs across India.

From 2018, the admission in all engineering and architecture colleges for undergraduate courses will be done through a single entrance examination, said the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Friday.

As per the latest order, the government has told All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to issue suitable regulations under the AICTE Act for this. “AICTE is advised to ensure that the testing process is standardised keeping in view the linguistic diversity of the country. The test shall also be conducted multiple times every year,” the order read.

While the admission to all medical colleges except AIIMS and JIPMER, have already made mandatory through NEET, introduced last year, now the government has decided to do away with multiple examination for UG courses in engineering and architecture.

The idea is to make admission process more transparent and keeping a tab on heavy capitation fee levied on students. At present, many states conduct their own engineering examination or admissions are done on the basis of Class 12 marks.

Read | NEET 2017: Petition to roll back age criteria filed in Supreme Court

It is learnt that the IITs and NITs may also be brought in under the ambit of the new test. Every year, CBSE conducts JEE main for admission in the prestigious engineering colleges. The proposed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering colleges will begin from 2018.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development has also requested all state governments and deemed universities to come under joint seat allocation.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd