JEE Advanced results: Utensil merchant’s son among three from Valley to qualify in exams

Three students in Kashmir have qualified the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) this year and among them is the son of a small-time utensil merchant of North Kashmir’s Baramulla town. Tarandeep Singh, 19, brought cheers to his family on a day his parents -Tejinder Singh and Milandeep Kaur – were celebrating his birthday.

Tarandeep, who secured 872 all India rank, completed his high school from St Joseph’s in Baramulla. “It was not like I had this dream from childhood. After completion of my 10th class, I got inspiration from my seniors at school who were IITians. They were doing very well in their lives. At that time I decided to seriously prepare for IIT,” said Tarandeep.

According to the chairman of Coaching Centers’ Association in Kashmir, G N Var, three students – one each from Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag – have been selected in this year’s IIT Advanced. “Around 200 students had participated in this year’s IIT Advanced. Compared to the previous years where the trend was upward, this year the trend has been downward,” he said.

Tarandeep’s family was confident that he will qualify in the exams. “We knew for sure that he will qualify this examination as he has worked hard for two years,” his father Tejinder Singh said. He said that his son used to study late till 3 am only to wake up at 8 am.

Tarandeep credits his success to the teachers at his school. “They had created strong base. I capitalized on it,” he said.

“I know the rank is not that better but considering the fact that very few have qualified this year’s exam, I feel contented,” Tarandeep said. He said he will try his luck in mechanical or electrical branch at Kharagpur, Kanpur and Delhi IITs. “Let us see if I can get my dream stream and institute. If I would get it, I will consult my senior friends who have always been my inspiration,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App