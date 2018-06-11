JEE advanced results: Second rank holder, girls’ topper from Rajasthan; want to study computers

Sahil Jain, Meenal Parakh Sahil Jain, Meenal Parakh

It was a proud moment for parents of 16-year-old Sahil Jain when results of JEE Advanced 2018 were announced on Sunday morning. Sahil said his securing the all-India second rank and topping the Delhi zone was much more than he expected. “I did expect to do well after the exams but didn’t imagine that I will be among the top 3. It’s a wonderful moment for me and my parents who have worked extremely hard and have always supported me,” he told The Indian Express.

A resident of Bundi district in Rajasthan, Sahil prepared for the exams from Kota and secured 326 marks in the exam out of 360.

“I want to study computer science engineering from IIT Bombay as the subject has always interested me. During the preparation, I put special emphasis on maths and a few chapters of physics and also appeared in mock tests,” said Sahil.

Sahil’s father Dhanraj Jain teaches at a government senior secondary school and mother Sunita Jain is a homemaker who gives tuitions at home.

Sunita said Sahil never took excessive stress while studying.

“He would devote 6-7 hours daily while preparing for the exam but he would never take stress. We are extremely proud of him today,” she said.

Meenal Parakh, daughter of a government employee posted in Bundi is the all-India topper among girls and has secured an overall sixth rank in the country.

“I never expected the result to be so well. Instead of dedicating a fixed number of hours for studying, I used to allocate time according to the progress of my preparation. I want to study computer science engineering from IIT Bombay,” said Meenal, who has secured 318 marks in the exam.

Her father Gulab Chand Parakh said he was overjoyed.

