Follow Us:
Sunday, June 10, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Sunday EYE
  • JEE Advanced Result 2018 LIVE: Pranav Goyal tops securing 337 marks
Live now

JEE Advanced Result 2018 LIVE: Pranav Goyal tops securing 337 marks

JEE Advanced Result 2018, IIT JEE Advanced 2018 Result Live Updates: All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced toppers will also be disclosed, after the announcement of results at 10 am.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 10:36:04 am
jee advanced 2018, jee advanced result, jee advanced 2018 result, jee advanced result 2018, iit jee advanced, jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live: All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live Updates: The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination has been released today, Sunday, June 10. All those candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Those who have registered through their cell phones will also receive their result through an SMS. Candidates will not be sent individual rank cards.

Around, 2.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year that was conducted on Sunday, May 20. After the release of result, seat allocation will commence from June 15. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode. Selected ones will obtain admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Live Blog

JEE Advanced Result 2018 LIVE: Check toppers' name, results, Live Updates in TamilBengali,  Malayalam, Hindi,

10:32 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Pranav Goyal tops JEE Advanced 2018
10:15 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Delhi JEE Main topper Simarpreet Singh Saluja secures AIR 75

Delhi JEE Main topper Simarpreet Singh Saluja secured AIR 75. The topper scored 279 marks. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the topper said, he will pursue Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay

10:08 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in, steps to check

The result of JEE Advanced 2018 has been declared. Around, 2.2 lakh students who have appared for the examination can check the results through jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in. 

JEE Advanced 2018: How to check results 

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

10:00 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Check results at jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in

09:57 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: Results declared at jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in

09:51 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Main result 2018: Cut-off stands at 74

The result of Joint Entrance (Main) examination was declared on April 30, 2018. Around, 2,31,024 candidates cleared the JEE (Prelims) this year successfully, which included 1,80,331 boys and 50,693 girls. This year, Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh secured the first position. This year, the cut-off for the general category was 74. For OBC/NCL category, the cut-off was 45, SC-29, ST-34, PWD- 35.

09:43 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018: 779 reserve seats for female candidates

Also, this year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57

09:35 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Important dates of Counselling

Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification, and validation: June 26, 2018

Seat Allocation (Round 1) :June 27,2018

Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 1): June 28, 2018

Display of seats filled/availability status: July 3, 2018

Seat allocation (2nd Round): July 3, 2018

Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 2): July 4,2018 to July 5,2018

Display of seats filled/availability status: July 6,2018

Seat allocation (Round 3):  July 6,2018

Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 3): July 7,2018 -July 8,2018

Display of seats filled/availability status: July 9,2018

09:30 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Important Dates

The announcement of JEE (Advanced) 2018 Results: June 10,2018

Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs STARTS: June 15, 2018

Candidates who would write AAT can fill their choices: June 18,2018

Display of Mock Seat Allocation: June 19,2018

Display of Mock Seat Allocation: June 24,2018

Last Date for Registration & Choice Filling: June 25,2018

Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification, and validation: June 26, 2018

Seat Allocation (Round 1) :June 27,2018

09:29 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Documents required

Provisional seat allotment letter

12th class performance check

Seat acceptance fee payment proof

Undertaking by the candidate

Photo ID card (issued by govt. agency/last attended school/ XII class admit card)

JEE Advanced 2018 admit card

Date of birth proof (10th class mark sheet)

12th class or equivalent mark sheet

Medical certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Registration-cum-locked choices for seat allotment

Two passport size photographs (same as uploaded in the registration form)

Passport of the candidate and parents (for foreign nationals), OCI certificate or PIO card (if applicable)

09:26 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Seat Acceptance

Candidates have to pay Rs. 20,000 for reserved categories and Rs. 45,000 for general candidates as a seat acceptance fee. The fee can be paid through SBI Bank Net Banking & e-challan. Candidates must take a printout of the fee payment for further use.

09:24 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Choice Filling & Locking

After registration, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2018 roll number & password. Fill the choices as per your preference for seat allocation. Candidates should lock their choices after the choice filling process. If students do not lock their choices then the last saved choices will be locked automatically.

09:22 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Registration

Candidates need to register online to participate in the counseling process.No fee will be charged for registration & choice filling.

09:18 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced 2018 Result: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

09:06 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Result 2018: Result at 10 am

The result of JEE Advanced 2018 examination will be declared at 10 am. The result will be available at the websites, jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in. 

09:04 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Result 2018: Seat allocation to commence from June 15

This year, the seat allocation will be commenced from June 15. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode. 

09:00 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
JEE Advanced Result 2018: Websites to check results

All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in

jee advanced 2018, jee advanced result, jee advanced 2018 result, jee advanced result 2018, iit jee advanced, jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live: All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

The result of Joint Entrance (Main) examination was declared on April 30, 2018. Around, 2,31,024 candidates cleared the JEE (Prelims) this year successfully, which included 1,80,331 boys and 50,693 girls. This year, Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh secured the first position. This year, the cut-off for the general category was 74. For OBC/NCL category, the cut-off was 45, SC-29, ST-34, PWD- 35.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd