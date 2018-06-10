JEE Advanced Result 2018 LIVE: Pranav Goyal tops securing 337 marks

JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live: All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live: All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live Updates: The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination has been released today, Sunday, June 10. All those candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Those who have registered through their cell phones will also receive their result through an SMS. Candidates will not be sent individual rank cards.

Around, 2.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year that was conducted on Sunday, May 20. After the release of result, seat allocation will commence from June 15. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode. Selected ones will obtain admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.