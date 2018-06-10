JEE Advanced Result 2018 LIVE: Pranav Goyal tops securing 337 marks

JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live Updates: The result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced examination has been released today, Sunday, June 10. All those candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Those who have registered through their cell phones will also receive their result through an SMS. Candidates will not be sent individual rank cards.
Around, 2.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year that was conducted on Sunday, May 20. After the release of result, seat allocation will commence from June 15. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode. Selected ones will obtain admission into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.
Delhi JEE Main topper Simarpreet Singh Saluja secured AIR 75. The topper scored 279 marks. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the topper said, he will pursue Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay
The result of JEE Advanced 2018 has been declared. Around, 2.2 lakh students who have appared for the examination can check the results through jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in.
JEE Advanced 2018: How to check results
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Result’
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The result of Joint Entrance (Main) examination was declared on April 30, 2018. Around, 2,31,024 candidates cleared the JEE (Prelims) this year successfully, which included 1,80,331 boys and 50,693 girls. This year, Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Andhra Pradesh secured the first position. This year, the cut-off for the general category was 74. For OBC/NCL category, the cut-off was 45, SC-29, ST-34, PWD- 35.
Also, this year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57
Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification, and validation: June 26, 2018
Seat Allocation (Round 1) :June 27,2018
Document Verification and Acceptance of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 1): June 28, 2018
Display of seats filled/availability status: July 3, 2018
Seat allocation (2nd Round): July 3, 2018
Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 2): July 4,2018 to July 5,2018
Display of seats filled/availability status: July 6,2018
Seat allocation (Round 3): July 6,2018
Document Verification and Acceptance/withdrawal of Seat by reporting at Reporting Centres (Round 3): July 7,2018 -July 8,2018
Display of seats filled/availability status: July 9,2018
The announcement of JEE (Advanced) 2018 Results: June 10,2018
Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs STARTS: June 15, 2018
Candidates who would write AAT can fill their choices: June 18,2018
Display of Mock Seat Allocation: June 19,2018
Display of Mock Seat Allocation: June 24,2018
Last Date for Registration & Choice Filling: June 25,2018
Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification, and validation: June 26, 2018
Seat Allocation (Round 1) :June 27,2018
Provisional seat allotment letter
12th class performance check
Seat acceptance fee payment proof
Undertaking by the candidate
Photo ID card (issued by govt. agency/last attended school/ XII class admit card)
JEE Advanced 2018 admit card
Date of birth proof (10th class mark sheet)
12th class or equivalent mark sheet
Medical certificate
Category certificate (if applicable)
PwD certificate (if applicable)
Registration-cum-locked choices for seat allotment
Two passport size photographs (same as uploaded in the registration form)
Passport of the candidate and parents (for foreign nationals), OCI certificate or PIO card (if applicable)
Candidates have to pay Rs. 20,000 for reserved categories and Rs. 45,000 for general candidates as a seat acceptance fee. The fee can be paid through SBI Bank Net Banking & e-challan. Candidates must take a printout of the fee payment for further use.
After registration, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2018 roll number & password. Fill the choices as per your preference for seat allocation. Candidates should lock their choices after the choice filling process. If students do not lock their choices then the last saved choices will be locked automatically.
Candidates need to register online to participate in the counseling process.No fee will be charged for registration & choice filling.
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Result’
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The result of JEE Advanced 2018 examination will be declared at 10 am. The result will be available at the websites, jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in.
This year, the seat allocation will be commenced from June 15. For the first time, JEE Advanced was held completely in the online mode.
All those candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, jeeadv.nic.in