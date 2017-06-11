JEE advanced result 2017: Sarvesh Mehtani tops paper with 339 out of 366

JEE advanced result 2017: Akshat Chugh from Pune follows Mehtani at the second position while Ananye Agarwal from Delhi secured the third place in JEE advanced. JEE advanced result 2017: Akshat Chugh from Pune follows Mehtani at the second position while Ananye Agarwal from Delhi secured the third place in JEE advanced.

JEE advanced result 2017: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday announced the results for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) advanced 2017 and the top rank was bagged by Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh. He scored 339 marks out of 366.

Only the top 2,20,000 candidates who had cleared the JEE main paper which was held on April 2, 8 and 9 were allowed to appear for JEE advanced 2017 which was conducted on May 21, 2017. Sarvesh Mehtani had secured the 55th rank in the JEE main paper this year among 1.7 lakh candidates who appeared. In advanced, he scored 120 marks in Mathematics, 104 marks in Physics and 115 in Chemistry.

Akshat Chugh from Pune follows Mehtani at the second position while Ananye Agarwal from Delhi secured the third place in JEE advanced. Ananye had also ranked third in the JEE main paper this year. Read | JEE Advanced 2017 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, click here

Candidates who have cleared the advanced paper among the top ranks will gain admission to BTech, BSc and BPharma courses at various engineering institutions associated with this entrance including IITs and BITS.

Candidates can access their results from the official website.

Steps to download JEE advanced 2017 results:

– Go to the official website for JEE advanced 2017 (jeeadv.ac.in).

– On the homepage, click on JEE advanced result link

– Enter your registration number and other details like the security code

– A new page will open showing results

– Check your result and if needed, take a print out

