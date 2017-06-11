JEE Advanced result 2017: IIT Madras announces result, Ramya Narayanasamy is top scorer among girls

IIT Madras has announced the result of JEE Advanced 2017 and 50,455 candidates made it to the rank list across all categories. Sarvesh Mahtani has topped the exam, while among girls, Ramya Narayanasamy is the top scorer. The gender ratio of the successful candidates stands at 43,318 boys and 7137 girls (86 per cent boys and 14 per cent girls approximately). The category-wise successful candidates are 23,390 under General, 9043 under OBC-NCL, 13312 under SC and 4710 under ST categories. In addition, 7 candidates qualified in the foreign category. These candidates are now eligible to apply for seats in various IITs.

A total of 159540 students appeared for the exam out of which 50455 have cleared.

The total marks obtained in Mathematics will be the marks awarded for Mathematics in Paper 1 and Paper 2. The total marks obtained in Physics and Chemistry will also be calculated in the same way. The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list. Maximum aggregate marks: 366 (183 each in Paper-1 and Paper-2) Maximum marks in Physics: 122 (61 each in Paper-1 and Paper-2) Maximum marks in Chemistry: 122 (61 each in Paper-1 and Paper-2) Maximum marks in Mathematics: 122 (61 each in Paper-1 and Paper-2)

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd