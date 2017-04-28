JEE advanced 2017: Books to read, time management; tips to crack the exam

JEE advanced 2017: JEE advances is a whole new playing field with thicker competition. JEE advanced 2017: JEE advances is a whole new playing field with thicker competition.

JEE advanced 2017: The JEE main 2017 result was declared on Thursday and with a low cut-off of 81, more than 2.2 lakh candidates are now eligible for the next stage of the JEE main. This qualification has set up a state of cheer and hope in the hearts of many of the Indian Institutes of Techcnology (IITs) aspirants and the rat race has started once more.

If you are one of the many who have managed to secure a good score and become eligible for the JEE Advanced, there is one secret you should learn right now. JEE advances is a whole new playing field with thicker competition. What you prepared for JEE main will not be enough to get you a good score in the advanced paper.

With only one month remaining till May 21, when the advanced paper will be conducted, here are some points to help you prepare for the next round:

1. Other books:

NCERT was the main source of JEE main preparation for many students. However, JEE Advanced is not the same. The basic concepts of NCERT are, of course, necessary but relying solely on its syllabus will not give you the extra insight necessary to clear Advanced. If you have qualified for this next round, it means that you are strong in your NCERT concepts and now it is time to look at the next round and more books.

Here are a list of books which you can refer:

For Mathematics-

– Make sure you can solve problems from the NCERT class XI and class XII textbooks.

– For best concepts, use IIT Mathematics for JEE (Main and Advanced) by ML Khanna.

– For the most abundant supply of difficult questions: New Pattern IITJEE Mathematics by Dr. S.K. Goyal.

– Plane Trigonometry and Elements of Coordinate Geometry by SL Loney.

For Physics-

– Concepts of Physics, Volumes 1 and 2, by HC Verma.

– Problems in General Physics, by IE Irodov.

– Fundamentals of Physics, by Halliday, Resnick, and Walker.

– Understanding Physics for JEE Main and Advanced (series), by DC Pandey.

For Chemistry-

– Study the NCERT chemistry textbooks for classes XI and XII.

– Organic Chemistry, by Morrison and Boyd.

– Numerical Chemistry for JEE Main and Advanced, by P Bahadur.

– Concise Inorganic Chemistry, by JD Lee.

– Modern Approach to Chemical Calculations, by RC Mukherjee.

– Physical Chemistry, by P Bahadur.

– Organic, physical, and inorganic chemistry books by OP Tandon.

2. Study strategy-

Consult your mentors on the relevant subject as they might suggest books suitable for your ongoing strategy and preparation. As you prepare, try to figure out the approach and understand the concepts behind them. Parroting the solutions will not help you. Also, consulting new books does not mean that you entirely neglect NCERT. Keep a tab on everything you’ve learned so far while trying to understand something different and practice with as many mock tests and previous years’ papers as possible.

Practise a minimum of 50 questions within 50 minutes from question banks of each and every subject. Create an examinationhall-like atmosphere and solve mock question papers as well as previous years’ question papers. Encounter the flaws in your exam approach, such as calculation errors, wrong interpretation ofthe question, etc., and try to eliminate them over the course of one month.

3. Time management saves the day

With just a month available to prepare for the advanced paper, it is important to manage time wisely. Divide your days and weeks according to the subjects you have to prepare and make sure to give each subject the required amounts of time.

4. Body and mind

Do not forget to take proper care of your body and mind. Make sure to add some productive activities during your break such as yoga, excercise and such. Eat healthy and remember that there is no glory in skipping meals to study. It is essential to stay healthy during this critical period as even a single day’s loss can cause massive repercussions in the end-result.

5. Before and during the exam

Make sure to get a full night sleep before the exam. Do not fret about what you haven’t studied, but instead focus on what you know.

Keep your stationary and hall card ready the day before the exam. Visit the centre in advance to know the location and get there well in time on the day of the exam. Take care of all bodily needs before the examination begins. Avoid taking wild guesses since that can result in negative marking but if you feel confident, take an educated guess.

