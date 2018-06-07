JEE Advanced 2018 results on June 10, Gujarat High Court refuses to stay results

JEE Advanced 2018: IIT-Kanpur will publish the result by June 10 JEE Advanced 2018: IIT-Kanpur will publish the result by June 10

The Gujarat High Court today refused to stay the results of the 2018 JEE (Advanced) examination scheduled to be declared on June 10, saying the announcement of the results has all India ramification. Justice Biren Vaishnav ordered that the results of the JEE (Advanced) for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology for 2018, will be “subject to further orders that may be passed on the next date”.

The court also issued notice to the organising chairman of the JEE (Advanced) at IIT Kanpur, and fixed the next hearing of the case on June 12.

Petitions filed by three aggrieved candidates — Anurag Jha, Chandni Tomar, and Rajesh Rai — through their lawyer Rahul Sharma said that the organising chairman of the JEE (Advanced), 2018 at IIT Kanpur issued “clarifications regarding answers of numerical-answer-type questions” (which is section II of each of two papers) on May 21, 2018, a day after the conduction of examination.

Through the clarification, the instruction was “substantially altered” compared to the instructions provided o the candidates 20 minutes before the examination, the petition said. “The amended instructions brought in a concept of ‘a range of correct answers’ as against original provision for ‘correct answers truncated/rounded off to two places of decimals’,” the petition said.

Subsequently, the answer key uploaded by the IIT Kanpur on May 29 “was in accordance with the amended

instructions for evaluating the answers”, it said.

“By issuing the impugned clarification, the respondent has raised doubts about the fairness of the admission process,” it said, adding that the results as per new instructions may seriously alter the all-India ranking of the candidate petitioners.

The petition held that the clarification issued a day after the conduct of examination is “arbitrary and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution,” and sought from the high court to quash and set aside clarifications and the answer key.

It also sought the court’s direction to declare the results of the JEE (Advanced) examination, 2018, “as per the evaluation done in consonance of the instructions contained in the question papers”.

Admission to IITs are conducted in two stages. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) first conducts Joint Entrance Examination (Mains). Thereafter, candidates who secure all-India rank up to 2,24,000 appear for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted by one of the IITs.

The mains exams are held in a single day over two paper, with each paper being of 180 marks, containing 60 marks for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. This year, IIT Kanpur conducted JEE (Advanced) on May 20.

Results of JEE (advanced) is expected to be declared on June 10 and seat allocation will be declared on June 19.

