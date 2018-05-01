JEE Advanced 2018: Online registration to begin tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, eligibility and exam details

JEE Advanced 2018: The exam will be conducted by IIT Kanpur in computer based test mode. The exam will be conducted by IIT Kanpur in computer based test mode.

JEE Advanced 2018: CBSE on April 30 declared the results of JEE Main where 2..3 lakh students have qualified. The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will begin from tomorrow, May 2. The exam will be conducted by IIT Kanpur in computer-based test mode. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, May 20. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm. All those who wish to register for the same can do so at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Qualifying the same will let aspirants obtain admission to the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.

Five different mock test is also available on the official website. Attempting the same will help candidates brush up their preparation and get an idea regarding the paper pattern and framing of questions.

Supernumerary seats for females

In order to improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programs at the IITs from the current (approximately) 8 per cent to 14 per cent in 2018-19, a decision was taken to create supernumerary seats specifically for female candidates, without any reduction in the number of seats offered to male candidates. These seats will be offered (a) to only those female candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) – 2018.

JEE Advanced 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants need to note these following eligibility

— Be among the top 2,24,000 (including all categories) in Paper -1 of JEE (Main) 2018

— Not have appeared in JEE (Advanced) in 2016 or earlier

— Have appeared for the Class 12 (or equivalent) board examination for the first time in 2017 or 2018

— Not have accepted admission at any of the IITs earlier.

Age limit: Those applying should have been born on or after October 1, 1993.

JEE Advanced 2018: Total attempts: An aspirant can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

JEE Advanced 2018: Examination pattern

There will be two papers, both compulsory. The duration of each paper is three hours. Questions will be framed from mathematics, physics and chemistry.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd