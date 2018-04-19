JEE Advanced 2018: Online registration for foreign nationals starts at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, Sunday in computer based test mode JEE Advanced 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, Sunday in computer based test mode

JEE Advanced 2018: The online registration process for foreign nationals who will appear this year for the JEE (Mains) examination has been released at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates can apply online through the official website till May 7. The online application process will close on Monday, May 7 at 5 pm. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, Sunday in computer-based test mode. For the first time, JEE Advanced will be held completely in the online mode. IIT Kanpur will conduct the exam.

Through JEE, admission will be provided into undergraduate courses, which will help in obtaining a bachelor’s, integrated masters or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. The exam will be conducted will be conducted by the seven zonal coordinating IITs.

Programmes offered

— BTech: 4 years

— BS (Bachelor of Science): 4 years

— BArch: 5 years

— Dual degree BTech-MTech: 5 years

— Dual degree BS-MS: 5 years

— Integrated MTech: 5 years

— Integrated MSc: 5 years

Also, this year the IIT council has decided to improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programmes at the IITs from the current (approximately) 8 per cent to 14 per cent in 2018-19. For this purpose, supernumerary seats

specifically for female candidates will be offered.

JEE Advanced 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have passed class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2017 or 2018.

They should be among the top 2,24,000 (including all categories) in paper-1 of JEE (Main) 2018.

Age limit: Aspirants should have been born on or after October 1, 1993. Relaxation in age will be given as per the norms.

Exam pattern and schedule

There will be two compulsory papers (paper 1 and paper 2) of 3 hours duration each.

Paper I: 9 am to 12 pm

Paper II: 2 pm to 5 pm

Total attempts

Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

JEE Advanced 2018: How to apply

Interested lot can apply at the official website portal jeeadv.ac.in

Important dates:

Last date to apply online: May 7, 2018

Date of examination: The examination will be held on May 7, 2018.

