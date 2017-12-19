JEE Advanced 2018: Mock tests released at jeeadv.ac.in

The entire JEE Advanced 2018 will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode The entire JEE Advanced 2018 will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has launched the mock test for Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017 today. Candidates can visit the official website – jeeadv.ac.in to practice the mock test. JAB will conduct the exam on May 20. The entrance examination for admission in IITs, NITs and other engineering colleges will be held in two sessions.

The candidates should be among the top 2,24,000 (including all categories) by scoring positive marks in Paper-1 of JEE (Main) 2018. To take the JEE (Advanced), a candidate first has to clear JEE (Main). This year, 1,59,540 took the JEE (Advanced), out of which 50,455 qualified for admissions to IITs.

Unlike last year, the entire JEE Advanced 2018 will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode. The examination consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, each of three hours duration.

In 2018, another 4,000 students will be eligible to sit. The Joint Admission Board (JAB) has recently taken a decision to increase the number of eligible candidates from 2.20 lakh to 2.24 lakh for JEE 2018. The number of seats and other details regarding the exam will be released later.

A total of 23 IITs across the country have about 10,998 seats.

