Follow Us:
Sunday, May 20, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Sunday Eye
  • JEE Advanced 2018 Live Updates: Paper-I concludes, check analysis, students’ reactions
Live now

JEE Advanced 2018 Live Updates: Paper-I concludes, check analysis, students’ reactions

JEE Advanced 2018 LIVE: This year, IIT Kanpur is conducting the examination for admission in top IITs. Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Advanced examination that will be held at various centres across the country.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2018 1:47:34 pm
jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Advanced 2018 Live, JEE Advanced examination JEE Advanced 2018 LIVE: Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Advanced examination that will be held at various centres across the country

JEE Advanced 2018 LIVE: Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Advanced examination today, May 20, the paper- I of which has just concluded. The paper-II will start at 2 pm. The JEE Advanced examination is being conducted by IIT Kanpur this year. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to get enrolled into the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The exam will be conducted in two sittings, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The timing for Paper 1 will be from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm.

This year, in order to improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programs at the IITs from the current (approximately) 8 per cent to 14 per cent in 2018-19, a decision was taken to create supernumerary seats specifically for female candidates, without any reduction in the number of seats offered to male candidates. These seats will be offered (a) to only those female candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) – 2018.

Live Blog

JEE Advanced 2018 LIVE: Check paper analysis, students' reactions

Highlights

    13:47 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Check paper analysis
    13:40 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Students get distracted due to BMW's event in Pune, complained citizen
    13:29 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Items allowed

    Apart from the admit card and photo identity, only pens and pencils can be taken inside the examination hall.

    13:22 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Tips during the exam

    Scan through all questions before starting to solve

    A quick scan of the questions will give you a rough idea of how lengthy the paper is and how tough the sums are. This will help you plan the amount of time you must dedicate to each section. 

    13:17 (IST) 20 May 2018
    13:13 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Students rate Physics difficult; Maths, Chemistry easy

    They found the overall level of paper moderate level but not easy.

    Some students have reported Maths as easy but Physics relatively difficult. Chemistry was reported of Moderate level.

    No mistakes reported till now as the complete paper is yet to be analysed.

    Total no. of questions (54 questions) remains same as last year however total marks of Paper-1 has changed from 183 to 180 marks this year.

    As the Test was Computer Based students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save and next to proceed further.

    Students had to give biometric attendance for which they had to report at 7:30 am for Paper-1 and 12:45 pm for Paper-2.

    13:05 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced-2018: Analysis of Paper-1

    Max Marks: 180 & Duration: 3 hrs

    The Paper had (54) questions in total.

    The Paper-1 had(03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

    Max. Marks for each part was 60.

    In each part there are three sections- Sec-1(Max. marks-24), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-24) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-12)

    Sec-1 had (06) six questions with four options in which one or more than one options were correct.

    Marking scheme in this section is +4 in case all options are correct, +1 for each correct response, 0 marks for no response and -2 for all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.

    Sec-2 had (08) Eight questions with correct response being a Numerical value.For each question,the correct numerical value was to be rounded off to second decimal place.( eg: 6.25,7.00,-127.30). The making scheme was +3 for the correct response and 0 marks in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.

    Sec-3 had 2 Comprehensions with two questions in each comprehension. Each comprehension had two questions with 4 options in which only one option was correct. Marking scheme in this section is +3 if the correct option is marked, 0 marks if none of the options is marked and -1 in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 12.

    The students were handed over an Instruction sheet which they could carry after the Exam. Students could neither get the copy of question paper nor the copy of their Responses unlike the Offline Exams held till last year.

    - Analysis by FIITJEE 

    13:00 (IST) 20 May 2018
    Controversy hits JEE Main offline exam 2018

    This year, the controversy hit the JEE Main 2018 (offline exam), with many examinees complained about a few questions of physics section being identical to the questions of the mock test of a coaching institute. As many as eight questions of physics section in JEE Main were identical to the 2016 mock test of Narayana Coaching Academy.

    12:50 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Dress code

    Candidates should not to wear items containing metals such as rings, bracelet, earrings, pendants or cloths with big buttons.

    12:47 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Banned items

    Items that are prohibited inside the examination hall includes any sort of electronic devices (e.g. mobile phones, smart phones, calculators, iPAD, tabs, digital watches etc.), abacus, slide rule, log books, study material of any type, geometry box, written or white (blank) paper/piece of paper, wallets, etc.

    12:42 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Students complained of not getting admit card
    12:38 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Tips during exam

    Peace of mind is essential: Reach the exam centre well before time to avoid any last minute panic. Ensure that you stay hydrated through the exam since water helps to calm your nerves. Keep your mind calm and take deep breaths every time you feel nervous.

    12:35 (IST) 20 May 2018
    12:18 (IST) 20 May 2018
    JEE Advanced 2018: Paper-I concludes, paper-II at 2

    Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Advanced examination today, May 20.  The Paper-I has just concluded, paper-II will start at 2 pm 

    jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Advanced 2018 Live, JEE Advanced examination JEE Advanced 2018 LIVE: Around 2.2 lakh students will appear for the JEE Advanced examination that will be held at various centres across the country

    Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared he JEE Advanced examination today, May 20, this year to secure admission in the top IITs. The JEE Advanced examination is being conducted by IIT Kanpur this year. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to get enrolled into the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts