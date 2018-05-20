JEE Advanced 2018 Live Updates: Paper-I concludes, check analysis, students’ reactions

JEE Advanced 2018 LIVE: Around 2.2 lakh students have appeared for the JEE Advanced examination today, May 20, the paper- I of which has just concluded. The paper-II will start at 2 pm. The JEE Advanced examination is being conducted by IIT Kanpur this year. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to get enrolled into the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The exam will be conducted in two sittings, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The timing for Paper 1 will be from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm.
This year, in order to improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programs at the IITs from the current (approximately) 8 per cent to 14 per cent in 2018-19, a decision was taken to create supernumerary seats specifically for female candidates, without any reduction in the number of seats offered to male candidates. These seats will be offered (a) to only those female candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) – 2018.
Apart from the admit card and photo identity, only pens and pencils can be taken inside the examination hall.
Scan through all questions before starting to solve
A quick scan of the questions will give you a rough idea of how lengthy the paper is and how tough the sums are. This will help you plan the amount of time you must dedicate to each section.
They found the overall level of paper moderate level but not easy.
Some students have reported Maths as easy but Physics relatively difficult. Chemistry was reported of Moderate level.
No mistakes reported till now as the complete paper is yet to be analysed.
Total no. of questions (54 questions) remains same as last year however total marks of Paper-1 has changed from 183 to 180 marks this year.
As the Test was Computer Based students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save and next to proceed further.
Students had to give biometric attendance for which they had to report at 7:30 am for Paper-1 and 12:45 pm for Paper-2.
Max Marks: 180 & Duration: 3 hrs
The Paper had (54) questions in total.
The Paper-1 had(03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.
Max. Marks for each part was 60.
In each part there are three sections- Sec-1(Max. marks-24), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-24) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-12)
Sec-1 had (06) six questions with four options in which one or more than one options were correct.
Marking scheme in this section is +4 in case all options are correct, +1 for each correct response, 0 marks for no response and -2 for all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.
Sec-2 had (08) Eight questions with correct response being a Numerical value.For each question,the correct numerical value was to be rounded off to second decimal place.( eg: 6.25,7.00,-127.30). The making scheme was +3 for the correct response and 0 marks in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.
Sec-3 had 2 Comprehensions with two questions in each comprehension. Each comprehension had two questions with 4 options in which only one option was correct. Marking scheme in this section is +3 if the correct option is marked, 0 marks if none of the options is marked and -1 in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 12.
The students were handed over an Instruction sheet which they could carry after the Exam. Students could neither get the copy of question paper nor the copy of their Responses unlike the Offline Exams held till last year.
- Analysis by FIITJEE
This year, the controversy hit the JEE Main 2018 (offline exam), with many examinees complained about a few questions of physics section being identical to the questions of the mock test of a coaching institute. As many as eight questions of physics section in JEE Main were identical to the 2016 mock test of Narayana Coaching Academy.
Candidates should not to wear items containing metals such as rings, bracelet, earrings, pendants or cloths with big buttons.
Items that are prohibited inside the examination hall includes any sort of electronic devices (e.g. mobile phones, smart phones, calculators, iPAD, tabs, digital watches etc.), abacus, slide rule, log books, study material of any type, geometry box, written or white (blank) paper/piece of paper, wallets, etc.
Peace of mind is essential: Reach the exam centre well before time to avoid any last minute panic. Ensure that you stay hydrated through the exam since water helps to calm your nerves. Keep your mind calm and take deep breaths every time you feel nervous.
