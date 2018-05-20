JEE Advanced 2018 Live Updates: Paper-I concludes, check analysis, students’ reactions

JEE Advanced-2018: Analysis of Paper-1

Max Marks: 180 & Duration: 3 hrs

The Paper had (54) questions in total.

The Paper-1 had(03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Max. Marks for each part was 60.

In each part there are three sections- Sec-1(Max. marks-24), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-24) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-12)

Sec-1 had (06) six questions with four options in which one or more than one options were correct.

Marking scheme in this section is +4 in case all options are correct, +1 for each correct response, 0 marks for no response and -2 for all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.

Sec-2 had (08) Eight questions with correct response being a Numerical value.For each question,the correct numerical value was to be rounded off to second decimal place.( eg: 6.25,7.00,-127.30). The making scheme was +3 for the correct response and 0 marks in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.

Sec-3 had 2 Comprehensions with two questions in each comprehension. Each comprehension had two questions with 4 options in which only one option was correct. Marking scheme in this section is +3 if the correct option is marked, 0 marks if none of the options is marked and -1 in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 12.

The students were handed over an Instruction sheet which they could carry after the Exam. Students could neither get the copy of question paper nor the copy of their Responses unlike the Offline Exams held till last year.

- Analysis by FIITJEE