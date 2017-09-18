JEE Advanced 2018: IIT Kanpur to conduct exam on May 20

IIT Kanpur campus IIT Kanpur campus

The Indian Institute of Technology – Kanpur will conduct the Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017 on May 20. Last year, IIT Madras organised the entrance examination on May 21.

According to Amar Ujala, the JEE cell at IIT Kanpur is in the process of finalising the events required for conducting the examination.

The IIT entrance exam will go completely online from next year. Last month IIT-Madras Director and Chairman JAB 2017, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, “It has been decided that the JEE (Advanced) will be conducted in online mode from 2018 onwards. Further information regarding the examination will be provided by the JAB in due course.”

The JAB is the policy-making body on IIT admissions. The HRD Ministry had earlier introduced the option of taking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)- Mains online. The dates for the JEE Main examination is expected to be released by the CBSE by the year-end.

Over 11 lakh candidates took the JEE Main this year of which, 2.21 lakh qualified for JEE Advanced.

For admission engineering in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), students have to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced (JEE – Advanced). It is the sole admission test for the IITs.

The JEE is the gateway into all IITs, NITs, IIITs and ISM Dhanbad. The organising institute designs the question paper, answer keys, the announcement of results and handles the JEE portal.

