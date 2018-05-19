JEE Advanced 2018 tomorrow: Banned items, last minute important instructions

JEE Advanced 2018: The exam will be conducted tomorrow, on Sunday May 20 by IIT Kanpur in computer-based test mode. The exam will be conducted tomorrow, on Sunday May 20 by IIT Kanpur in computer-based test mode.

JEE Advanced 2018: Candidates are all set to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), which is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, on Sunday May 20. Lakhs of candidates every appear attempt the exam, which forms the basis of admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs. The exam will be conducted by IIT Kanpur in computer-based test mode. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm. IIT is a dream for many. Preparation for the exam goes on for months and complete dedication, willpower and determination is what helps an aspirant clear the exam with flying colors.

With only few hours left for the exam, aspirants must be excited as well as nervous for the same. They should keep in mind that the last moment should only be for relaxation and not for revising the entire syllabus or mugging up leftover topics. Also, certain rules should be mind in mind by the candidates before entering the examination hall. Read below few of the important reminders which one should be aware of before attempting the paper.

Important instructions and rules

Admit card: The most important document which a candidate is supposed to carry inside the examination hall is his/her admit card/hall ticket. It contains details like roll number, examination centre name, exam duration etc. A night before the exam, they should keep the same inside their bags so that no time is wasted the next morning in searching for it. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the downloaded card along with an original photo identity card.

The original admit cards will be provided to them upon identity verification. The candidate’s identity will be verified by invigilators as well as IIT representatives.

Leave on time: Reaching the examination centre a bit earlier is always better than reaching late and missing out giving the exam. Therefore, candidates should leave their homes on time in order to avoid getting stuck in traffic, leading to chaos. They should also keep in mind that they won’t be allowed to leave the examination hall before 12 for Paper 1 and before 5 pm for Paper 2.

Examination centre: Candidates should verify and jot down the name of their centres on a piece of paper a day before the exam. They should carry the same, till the centre, while travelling the next day, in order to avoid any confusion.

Items allowed: Apart from the admit card and photo identity, only pens and pencils can be taken inside the examination hall.

Banned items: Items that are prohibited inside the examination hall includes any sort of electronic devices (e.g. mobile phones, smart phones, calculators, iPAD, tabs, digital watches etc.), abacus, slide rule, log books, study material of any type, geometry box, written or white (blank) paper/piece of paper, wallets, etc.

Dress code: Candidates should not to wear items containing metals such as rings, bracelet, earrings, pendants or cloths with big buttons.

Results will be declared on Sunday, June 10, 2018 10:00 IST. Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.Individual rank cards will NOT be sent to candidates.

