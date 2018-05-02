JEE Advanced 2018: How to register at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2018: The entire JEE Advanced 2018 will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode JEE Advanced 2018: The entire JEE Advanced 2018 will be conducted in fully computer-based test mode

JEE Advanced 2018: The registration process for JEE Advanced begins today, May 2. As many as 2.3 lakh students qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced as they cleared the JEE Main 2018 examination, the results of which were declared by the CBSE on Monday. To register for the JEE Advanced exam, scheduled to be held on May 20, the candidates need to visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in and fill the online form. The JEE Advanced examination is being conducted by IIT Kanpur this year. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to get enrolled into the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.

The exam will be conducted in two sittings, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The timing for Paper 1 will be from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm.

JEE Advanced 2018: How to register?

– Visit the website — jeeadv.ac.in to fill the registration form

– Login with JEE Main 2018 Roll No and JEE Main 2018 password

– Check their details and provide an additional phone number and email id if neeeded

– Fill in the required details

– Upload scanned copies of the following certificates: Class 10th or Birth Certificate, Class 12th (or equivalent) Certificate, Category Certificate, an additional category Certificate (Optional), PwD Certificate, Scribe request letter, DS Certificate, OCI Card / PIO Card

– Pay registration fee, which is Rs 2600 for general and Rs 1300 for SC, ST, PwD Candidates and all female candidates

– After payment, candidates are required to visit this webpage again and download the “Registration Details” with Unique Registration Number.

Students are advised to be careful while furnishing their details in the registration form as they will not be able to make changes once the form is submitted. Make sure to read the instructions and Information Brochure of JEE (Advanced) carefully before filling out their forms.

