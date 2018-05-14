JEE Advanced 2018: Download admit cards at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2018 admit cards are available for download at jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced 2018 admit cards are available for download at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2018: IIT Kanpur has released the admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. CBSE on April 30 declared the results of JEE Main and about 2.3 lakh students qualified for the exam. In a first, JEE Advanced 2018 will be conducted in computer-based test mode and will be held on Sunday, May 20.

Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be carried out from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those who qualify JEE Advanced will get admission in the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in the IITs and NITs.

JEE Advanced 2018 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter application number, mobile number and password

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out and carry to the examination

For Indian centres: GE, OBC-NCL candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker’s cheque of Rs 3100, and, SC, ST, PwD and female candidates will have to submit a demand draft/banker’s cheque of Rs 1800 at the examination centre. Similarly, the foreign candidates from SAARC countries will have to submit demand draft/banker’s cheque of $210 and from non-SAARC countries will have to submit demand draft of $350.

For foreign centres: All candidates from SAARC countries will have to submit demand draft/banker’s cheque of $210 and all candidates from non-SAARC countries will have to submit demand draft/banker’s cheque of $350 at the examination centre allotted to them on the day of the examination.

The drafts/banker’s cheques should be in favour of “Organizing Chairman JEE (Advanced)” payable at Kanpur. NO PERSONAL Cheques will be accepted. NO OTHER documents need to be submitted by such candidates on the day of examination. These PROVISIONAL partially registered candidates will receive a communication from the Organizing Institute for uploading any required documents after the examination, but before June 5, 2018.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd