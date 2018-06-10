JEE Advanced 2018: Counselling starts from June 15, check dates, documents required

JEE Advanced 2018: The counseling and seat allotment process will begin on June 15, 2018. JEE Advanced 2018: The counseling and seat allotment process will begin on June 15, 2018.

JEE Advanced 2018: As the result of the JEE Advanced examination has been declared today, June 10, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for the counseling and seat allotment for JEE Advanced 2018 from June 15 onwards. It is to be noted that JEE Advanced counseling and seat allotment 2018 will be conducted in seven consecutive rounds. All the candidates who have successfully qualified in the JEE Advanced examination can participate in the counselling process.

This year, around 18,138 candidates have qualified in the JEE Advanced examination. Pranav Goyal from Panchkula topped the JEE Advanced examination with 337 marks. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Pranav was the non-medical stream topper in the Chandigarh Tricity region and scored 97.2 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examination. He also secured all-India Rank (AIR) 4 in the JEE Main.

Speaking to indian express, the topper said, “I want to study computer science engineering from IIT Bombay and then want to get into the the start-up business.”

JEE Advanced 2018: Counselling Procedure

Registration: Candidates need to register online to participate in the counseling process.No fee will be charged for registration & choice filling.

Choice Filling & Locking: After registration, candidates need to log in using their JEE Main 2018 roll number & password. Fill the choices as per your preference for seat allocation. Candidates should lock their choices after the choice filling process. If students do not lock their choices then the last saved choices will be locked automatically.

Provisional Seat Allotment: Candidates who will get the allocatted seat can download the “Provisional Seat Allotment letter” and e-challan.The e-challan will be used for payment of seat acceptance fee.

Seat Acceptance: Candidates have to pay Rs. 20,000 for reserved categories and Rs. 45,000 for general candidates as a seat acceptance fee. The fee can be paid through SBI Bank Net Banking & e-challan. Candidates must take a printout of the fee payment for further use.

Reporting to the Allotted Centre: After the payment of seat acceptance fee, students have to report to the allotted center for document verification. Seat confirmation will be done by the reporting center after the verification.

Reporting to the Allotted Institutions: Once the seat is confirmed, students must report to the allotted institution to complete admission formalities. Students must appear at the college before the due date.

JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Documents required

Provisional seat allotment letter

12th class performance check

Seat acceptance fee payment proof

Undertaking by the candidate

Photo ID card (issued by govt. agency/last attended school/ XII class admit card)

JEE Advanced 2018 admit card

Date of birth proof (10th class mark sheet)

12th class or equivalent mark sheet

Medical certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Registration-cum-locked choices for seat allotment

Two passport size photographs (same as uploaded in the registration form)

Passport of the candidate and parents (for foreign nationals), OCI certificate or PIO card (if applicable)

JEE Advanced Counselling 2018: Important Dates

Candidate registration and Choice filling for academic programs begins: June 15, 2018

Candidates who would write AAT can fill their choices: June 18,2018

Display of Mock Seat Allocation: June 19, 2018

Display of Mock Seat Allocation: June 24, 2018

Last Date for registration & choice filling: June 25, 2018

Reconciliation of data, Seat Allocation, verification, and validation: June 26, 2018

Seat Allocation (Round 1) :June 27, 2018

Document verification and acceptance of seat by reporting at reporting centres (Round 1): June 28, 2018

Display of seats filled/availability status: July 3, 2018

Seat allocation (Second round): July 3, 2018

Document Verification and Acceptance/ withdrawal of seat by reporting at Reporting centres (Round 2): July 4, 2018 to July 5, 2018

Display of seats filled/ availability status: July 6, 2018

Seat allocation (Round 3): July 6, 2018

Document verification and acceptance/ withdrawal of Seat by reporting at reporting centres (Round 3): July 7, 2018 to July 8,2018

Display of seats filled/ availability status: July 9, 2018

Seat allocation (Round 4): July 9, 2018

Document verification and acceptance of seat by reporting at reporting centres (Round 4): July 10, 2018 to July 11 ,2018

Display of seats filled/availability status: July 12,2018

Seat allocation (Round 5): July 12,2018

Document verification and acceptance/ withdrawal of seat by reporting at reporting centres (Round 5): July 13, 2018 to July 14, 2018.

Display of seats filled/ availability status: July 15, 2018

Seat allocation (Round 6): July 15, 2018

Document verification and acceptance/ withdrawal of seat by reporting at reporting Centres (Round 6): July 16, 2018, to July 17,2018

Last round for seat withdrawal: July 16, 2018 to July 17, 2018

Display of seats filled/availability status: July 18, 2018

Seat Allocation (Round 7): July 18,2018

Document verification and acceptance of seat by reporting at reporting centres/ admitting institutes (Round 7): July 19, 2018.

