JEE Advanced 2018: Check paper analysis, students’ reactions

JEE Advanced 2018: The results will be released on June 10, 2018 at 10 am

JEE Advanced 2018: An estimated 2.2 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination that concluded today. According to students, the paper 2 was tougher than the paper one. In Paper two, the mathematics section was difficult, while in paper one, Physics was the difficult one to solve.

The official answer keys will be released on May 29. Students can check it through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The results will be released on June 10 at 10 am.

Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. However, students will not get the individual rank cards.

JEE Advanced 2018: Check detailed paper analysis

Analysis of paper 2

Maximum marks: 180 & duration: 3 hrs

The Paper had (54) questions in total.

The Paper-1 had (03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Maximum marks for each part was 60.

In each part there are three sections- Sec-1(Max. Marks-24), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-24) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-12)

Sec-1 had six questions with four options in which one or more than one options were correct. Marking scheme in this section is +4 in case all options are correct, +1 for each correct response, 0 marks for no response and -2 for all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.

Sec-2 had eight questions with correct response being a numerical value. For each question, the correct numerical value was to be rounded off to second decimal place. (E.g: 6.25,7.00,-127.30). The marking scheme was +3 for the correct response and 0 marks in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.

Sec-3 had four questions. Each question had two matching list-I and List-II. Only one of the four options correspond to the correct matching. Marking scheme in this section is +3 if the correct option is marked, 0 marks if none of the options is marked and -1 in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 12.

Students could neither get the copy of question paper nor the copy of their responses unlike the offline exams held till last year.

Expert’s take on paper two

In Paper 2, Mathematics was found tough, while physics and chemistry were easy. The total marks of each paper was reduced from 183 to 180. Integral questions were more compared to last year and questions interlinking two or more topics were also more than last year. Common Rank list: 125(+-)5 percent

Students’ reaction on Paper 2

Students found the overall level of paper moderate and rated Mathematics section difficult as compared to Physics & Chemistry.

No mistakes have been reported till now as the complete paper is yet to be analysed.

The total number of questions (54) remains same as last year. However, the total marks of JEE Advanced Paper-2 has changed from 183 to 180 this year. Compared to Paper-1, students reported Paper-2 was relatively tough.

JEE Advanced 2018: Analysis of paper one

The section 1 contains six questions. Extra four marks will be awarded for all the correct answers, while extra three marks will be given if all four options are correct but only three options are chosen. Two marks will be deducted for the remaining cases. In other words, no marks will be awarded if none of the options are chosen.

The section 2 contains eight questions in the ‘Integer Type’. Answers ranged from 0 to 9. An extra three marks will be given for the correct response and 0 marks for all other cases. In other words, there is no negative marking in this section. This section has numerical value truncated/ roundoff to two decimal points. This is the change as compared to previous years.

The section 3 contains two paragraphs. Each questions has 4 options. An extra three marks will be given only for the correct answer and one mark will be deducted for all other cases. In other words, no marks will be given if none of the options are chosen.

Overall the Paper 1 was moderate this year.

Expert’s take on paper one

Max Marks: 180 & Duration: 3 hrs

The Paper had (54) questions in total.

The Paper-1 had(03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Max. Marks for each part was 60.

In each part there are three sections- Sec-1(Max. marks-24), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-24) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-12)

Sec-1 had six questions with four options in which one or more than one options were correct.

Marking scheme in this section is +4 in case all options are correct, +1 for each correct response, 0 marks for no response and -2 for all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.

Sec-2 had eight questions with correct response being a numerical value. For each question, the correct numerical value was to be rounded off to second decimal place.( eg: 6.25,7.00,-127.30). The making scheme was +3 for the correct response and 0 marks in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 24.

Sec-3 had two comprehensions with two questions in each comprehension. Each comprehension had two questions with 4 options in which only one option was correct. Marking scheme in this section is +3 if the correct option is marked, 0 marks if none of the options is marked and -1 in all other cases. Maximum marks for this section was 12.

Paper one, as analysed by experts

In Paper 1, Physics was difficult, while Maths and Chemistry were easy. Overall, paper 1 was moderate with more weightage from Class 12th syllabus.

JEE Advanced 2018: Students’reaction on paper one

They found the overall level of paper moderate, though not easy. Some students have rated Maths as easy but Physics relatively difficult. Chemistry was reported to be of moderate level.

No mistakes have been reported till now as the complete paper is yet to be analysed.

The total no. of questions (54 questions) remains same as last year. However, total marks of Paper-1 has changed from 183 to 180 marks this year.

The JEE Advanced examination is being conducted by IIT Kanpur this year. Those who qualify the exam will be eligible to get enrolled into the bachelor’s, integrated master’s and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs.

