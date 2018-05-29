JEE Advanced 2018: Answer keys released, download at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced answer keys 2018. The results to be available at jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced answer keys 2018. The results to be available at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2018: The answer keys of the JEE Advanced has been released on May 29 at jeeadv.ac.in. As many as 2.3 lakh students qualified for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced as they cleared the JEE Main 2018 examination, the results of which were declared by the CBSE last month. The JEE Advanced exam was held on May 20. The JEE Advanced examination is conducted by the IIT Kanpur this year. Those who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible to get enrolled into the bachelor’s, integrated masters and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs, NITs and other institutes.

JEE Advanced answer keys 2018, steps to download:

– Go to the official website for JEE advanced 2018 (jeeadv.ac.in).

– Click on the notification that says “Answer keys released, click here”.

– Login to the site.

– Enter your registration number, date of birth, paper, subject and feedback in the fields provided.

– Download and keep a copy for further reference.

The candidates can submit their feedback on answer keys through candidate portal (cportal.jeeadv.ac.in) till May 30, 2018 by 5 pm.

Expected cut-off: Randhir Kumar, CEO, BasicFirst said that the expected cut off for JEE Advanced will be around 135 (+-5) for the general category. Y K Jayaramappa, CEO, BASE academy said that the JEE Advanced 2018 examination could be around 126 marks out of 360 for general merit category. In other words, students of General Category who get 35 per cent may get selected for admission into IITs . The same could be around 31.5 per cent for OBC Category students and it could be around 17.5 per cent for SC and ST category students.

