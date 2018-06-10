JEE Advanced 2018: All-India topper Pranav Goyal chooses computer science at IIT Bombay

JEE Advanced 2018 topper Pranav Goyal (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) JEE Advanced 2018 topper Pranav Goyal (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

JEE Advanced 2018: As predicted by his school principal, Pranav Goyal became the all-India topper of the JEE Advanced 2018, the results of which were announced on Sunday. He secured 337 out of 360 marks. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Pranav was the non-medical stream topper in the Chandigarh Tricity region and scored 97.2 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examination. He also secured all-India Rank (AIR) 4 in the JEE Main.

What’s the trick to crack JEE Advanced exam? How many hours do you have to study everyday? What does he plan on doing next? Who gets the credit? – Pranav Goyal, JEE Advanced All India Rank 1. Express video by Jasbir Malhi pic.twitter.com/VgWz5aHF0S — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 10, 2018

Pranav said, “I want to study computer science engineering from IIT Bombay and then want to get into the the start-up business.” Dedicating his success to his parents’ sacrifices, he added that his mother helped him form his base and his father motivated him. The topper further said, “If you focus well, your study hours won’t really matter. Stay focused and calm. Have faith in your teachers and their guidance, and always ensure that your knowledge is conceptually sound.”

Follow Live Updates: JEE Advanced Result 2018

His proud father, Pankaj Goyal, told the Indian Express, “It is a great day for us and I am really proud of him. He has always been an extremely hard working kid and the results are here for everyone to see.” Talking about how he managed his study routine, Pranav said, “Solving the previous years’ papers helped me a lot in getting an insight into the pattern of the examination. I timed each question whenever I sat an examination.”

I am extremely happy and now I finally feel that the aim in my life has been achieved. I would suggest the aspirants to focus on their work. I had always aimed to top the exam: Pranav Goyal, topper of #JEEAdvanced2018 pic.twitter.com/dEISyyKyWw — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2018

His teachers at his coaching institute said in the initial months, Pranav struggled like any other kid. But, he eventually grasped the concepts with his intuition, thoroughly engaging with the subject matter.

Pranav gave up all forms of entertainment and hobbies for the past two years. He is an avid reader of Indian mythology. “I read mythology novels to de-stress. My favourite author is Amish Tripathi,” he added.

“I still have a lot to achieve and learn. There’s so much more ahead of me, but I’m extremely happy. I knew I’d be among the top 10, but rank 1 came as a surprise,” he signed off.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd