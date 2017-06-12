JEE Advanced 2017: West Bengal’s WBJEE, CBSE class 12 topper secures top JEE rank in state

JEE Advanced 2017: A student of Birla High School, Pramanik had also secured the first position in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) this year. JEE Advanced 2017: A student of Birla High School, Pramanik had also secured the first position in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) this year.

JEE Advanced 2017: Debaditya Pramanik stole the show in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2017, becoming West Bengal topper and the zonal topper. Debaditya has scored 315 out of 366 marks. He notched up the All India Rank of 38 in the JEE Advanced 2017.

“Making it to the IIT remains my dream since childhood,” a thrilled Debaditya told reporters later. Read | JEE Advanced results out: Ahmedabad boy tops state with all-India rank 42, click here

A student of Birla High School, Pramanik had also secured the first position in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) this year and became the topper from West Bengal in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12.

Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula secured the All India Rank of 1 in the JEE (Advanced), which is held for admission to all the 23 IITs and the Indian School of Mines (ISM).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App