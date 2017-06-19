JEE Advanced 2017: This Ranchod will remind you of Aamir Khan’s role in 3 Idiots

JEE Advanced 2017: Ranchod secured 2078 rank under the OBC category. JEE Advanced 2017: Ranchod secured 2078 rank under the OBC category.

JEE Advanced 2017: Just like the Bollywood flick 3 Idiot’s Aamir Khan’s character Ranchod Das Chanchad, an underpriviledged boy who loves machines and wishes to study engineering, another boy named Ranchod Ram from a remote village in Rajasthan has cracked JEE Advanced and will join Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) soon.

Ranchod secured 2078 rank under the OBC category. Born and brought up in Jalore’s Jhak village, he will be the first person from his village to join IIT. His father is MNREGA worker while his mother is a homemaker. Even though it was not easy for them to make both ends meet, they sent their son to Kota to join a private coaching institute. Read | JEE advanced result 2017: Sarvesh Mehtani tops paper with 339 out of 366

“I scored 78 per cent in class 10 and 80 per cent in class 12. My uncle took me to Kota where Allen career institute saw my talent and had cut down the fees by half,” said Ranchod who is planning to take up B Tech in either electrical or computer science or electrical and communication. This was his third attempt at cracking JEE Advanced.

His parents are illiterate and the income comes from farming and MNREGA. Ranchod has three siblings. His eldest brother works in a shop at Andhra Pradesh and supports the family financially.

In Jhak village, there are only 200 homes. There is one school till class 8 and if some student wish to study further, he/she has to travel to seven-eight km far for the senior secondary school. “I was bright and therefore my uncle sent my to a private school. He runs a dairy,” said Ranchod Ram. Read | JEE Advanced results: Utensil merchant’s son among three from Valley to qualify in exams

“My maternal uncle’s son was also taking coaching from Kota and we shared room, books and phone. My entire expenditure was taken care by uncle,” he added. Ranchod has not decided what he wished to do after graduates from IIT. For now, he is content with living his dream of studying at the renowned institute.

