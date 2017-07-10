JEE Advanced 2017: Supreme Court to hear plea on IIT, NIT admission today

The bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar had also restrained High Courts from entertaining any plea The bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar had also restrained High Courts from entertaining any plea

The Supreme Court will today further hear plea on the grace marks awarded to students in Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2017. On July 7, the apex court had stayed the ongoing admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology across the country following a dispute over grace marks awarded to candidates.

The bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar had also restrained High Courts from entertaining any plea in connection with the admission and counselling. Three students filed a petition challenging IIT’s decision on granting the grace marks to all candidates who took the exam this year after the answer key to seven questions went missing.

They said due to this marking system, their ranking has gone down. The petitioners demand that grace marks must be awarded to those who had attempted the question. For more updates on SC decision, click here

However, IIT opposed the contention and said that seats have already been allotted to 29,425 candidates. “It is submitted that in case the ongoing counselling and admission process is disturbed, the admission procedure of more than 36,000 students in 97 institutes under the joint seat allocation programme for IITs, NITs, IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology and GFTIs (Government Funded Technical Institutions) would be hampered.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd