JEE Advanced 2017: Supreme Court to hear plea on IIT, NIT admission today

The Supreme Court will today further hear plea on the grace marks awarded to students in Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2017. On July 7, the apex court had stayed the ongoing admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology across the country following a dispute over grace marks awarded to candidates.
The bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar had also restrained High Courts from entertaining any plea in connection with the admission and counselling. Three students filed a petition challenging IIT’s decision on granting the grace marks to all candidates who took the exam this year after the answer key to seven questions went missing.
They said due to this marking system, their ranking has gone down. The petitioners demand that grace marks must be awarded to those who had attempted the question. For more updates on SC decision, click here
However, IIT opposed the contention and said that seats have already been allotted to 29,425 candidates. “It is submitted that in case the ongoing counselling and admission process is disturbed, the admission procedure of more than 36,000 students in 97 institutes under the joint seat allocation programme for IITs, NITs, IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology and GFTIs (Government Funded Technical Institutions) would be hampered.”
- Jul 10, 2017 at 1:26 pmI cleared Jee Advanced.And,accept seat in IIT KHARAGPUR in Electronics and Electrical Communication.I also selected in IISC,BANGALORE.I withdraw my admission from IISC.If re ranking occurs and somehow I don't get my desired branch so what I do?Also,I not accept offer in ISI,KOLKATA this situation what is remaining for me?After the hurdle of 4 year I get a chance in that kind of Ins utions.And,for some systematic mistake I lost everything.How can I digest It?You are media pls announce about ours career so that something happens.Or give us another opportunity to cancel withdrawn in that kind of Ins utions.Pls,Pls---we need your help,pls.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 1:18 pmiit admission should be based on re test 2017. are allow candidates to reappear for 2018 for those who have cleared the 2017 iit advReply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 1:02 pmRecouncelling should be done with iReply