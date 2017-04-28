JEE Advanced 2017: Registration process begins, check other details here

JEE Advanced 2017: The last date to register with late fee is May 4. JEE Advanced 2017: The last date to register with late fee is May 4.

JEE Advanced 2017: The registration process for the Indian Institutes of Technology Joint Entrace Examination (IIT JEE) advanced paper 2017 has started. Candidates who have cleared the JEE main 2017 and are eligible for the next round can register at the JEE Advanced website.

The Advanced paper will be held on May 21 and the registration portal will be open until 5 pm on May 2, 2017. The last date to register with late fee is May 4.

Last year, the exam was held on May 22, 2017 and 1,54,032 had qualified from the JEE main. The results for JEE main 2017 were released on Thursday and 2,21,427 candidates have qualified for Advanced.

Steps to register for JEE Advanced 2017:

– Go to the official website for JEE Advanced (jeeadv.ac.in).

– Scroll down and click on the link to the admission portal (jeeadv.nic.in).

– Enter your JEE main roll number, password; enter the code provided; login and register.

– Download a copy of the JEE Advanced registration page and take a print out for further reference.

