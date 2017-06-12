JEE Advanced 2017 rank 10 holder won’t join IITs, to study at US Ivy League University of Pennsylvania

JEE Advanced 2017: Lakshya Sharma expressed that he is eager to take on the “extra study load” so that it will open up more career prospects in the future. JEE Advanced 2017: Lakshya Sharma expressed that he is eager to take on the “extra study load” so that it will open up more career prospects in the future.

JEE Advanced 2017: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2017 on Sunday and Lakshya Sharma from Lucknow has secured All India Rank 10. Instead of accepting a seat at any of the IITs, this bright student is all set to move to the United States to study at University of Pennsylvania.

Lakshya has earned a 100 per cent scholarship to the university for the dual degree course of BTech Computer Science and BSc Physics. University of Pennsylvania belongs to the Ivy league and is among the top eight universities in the world. Read | JEE Advanced 2017 result: Father pulls ice-cream cart, son bags rank 115 in OBC category, click here

“The unique aspect is that after completing the four year course, I will get B Tech in Computer Science and B Sc in Physics, with the options open either to pursue post graduation in physics or further study computer science,” Lakshya said, as reported by HT. He commented that he wishes to pursue either computer science or go into the research-work for Physics after the course is over.

“I decided that I wanted to do something more with life than just a white-collar job in some blue-chip company, I wanted to contribute to society and leave my mark on the world. And I wanted to do this by expanding our frontiers of knowledge about nature, by doing research in Theoretical Physics. It was then I decided that I would pursue my higher studies in the prestigious US universities, where the prospects and scope for research is more developed than here in India,” he said when asked why he wanted to study in the US. Read | IIT-JEE Advanced 2017 results: Kiran Dapkar shines in the differently-abled category, click here

Lakshya expressed that he is eager to take on the “extra study load” so that it will open up more career prospects in the future.

