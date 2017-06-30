JEE Advanced 2017: Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging IIT’s decision on grace marks

JEE Advanced 2017 was held on May 21 JEE Advanced 2017 was held on May 21

A petition has been filed on Friday challenging premier Indian Institute of Technology’s decision to grant grace marks to all students for misprinted questions in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The apex court has sought reply from the Centre and the IIT Madras (exam conducting body) on why 7 additional grace marks were awarded even to aspirants who did not attempt the questions.

IITs have earlier decided to give 11 marks as the bonus to all students for three ‘ambiguous’ questions asked in the JEE (Advanced) held on May 21.

While two questions were from the mathematics section, one belongs to physics. In two other questions from physics and chemistry, marks will be given for any of the two answers given by the IITs. The decision was taken after an internal review of question papers by experts from the IITs.

As per a TOI report, in 2016, students got bonus marks for three questions, and in 2015, they got a bonus for only one ambiguous question. Students get one mark each for a correct option in questions.

Top 2.2 lakh candidates from JEE (Main) were shortlisted to register for JEE (Advanced) 2017 and about 1.71 lakh candidates registered for the same.

The seat allotment for admission in IITs, NITs, IITs and other GFTIs has already started this week. As many as 36,114 candidates got seats in the first round across 97 institutes and 11,000 candidates were offered seats in IITs.

