JEE advanced 2017: ORS sheets available for download at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE advanced 2017: JEE advanced 2017 was conducted on May 21. JEE advanced 2017: JEE advanced 2017 was conducted on May 21.

JEE advanced 2017: The Optical Response Sheet (ORS) for Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Exam (IIT JEE) advanced 2017 has been released today at 5 pm. Students who have appeared for the exam can download their ORS from the official website (see steps below to know how).

Read | JEE advanced 2017: Papers of moderate difficulty; check analysis here

JEE advanced 2017 was conducted on May 21. A total of 2.21 lakh students have cleared the JEE Main to be eligible to contest for IITs and NITs in the country. Paper 1 of JEE advanced was held from 9 am to 12 pm while the second paper for JEE Advanced 2017 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The advanced paper was found to be of moderate difficulty.

Steps to download JEE advanced 2017 OR sheets:

– Go to the official website for JEE advanced 2017 (jeeadv.ac.in).

– Click on the notification that says “Online display of ORS will be available on 31-05-2017, 17:00 IST onwards (sic)”.

– Login to the site.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the sheets and keep a copy for further reference.

Read | CBSE JEE main 2017: Paper 2 ranks released at jeemain.nic.in, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd