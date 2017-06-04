JEE Advanced 2017 answer keys released by IIT Madras at jeeadv.ac.in, check now

JEE answer keys 2017 released at the official website JEE answer keys 2017 released at the official website

JEE Advanced 2017: IIT Madras has announced the results of JEE advanced 2017 that was held on May 21. The Optical Response Sheet (ORS) was already released this week. The feedback will be received by the candidates till June 6 till 5 pm. A total of 2.21 lakh students have cleared the JEE Main to be eligible to contest for IITs and NITs in the country

JEE Advanced 2017 answer keys, steps to download:

– Go to the official website for JEE advanced 2017 (jeeadv.ac.in).

– Click on the notification that says “Answer keys released, click here”.

– Login to the site.

– Enter your registration number, date of birth, paper, subject and feedback in the fields provided.

– Download and keep a copy for further reference.

Paper 1 of JEE advanced was held from 9 am to 12 pm while the second paper for JEE Advanced 2017 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The advanced paper was found to be of moderate difficulty. This year, the papers contained 183 questions each with 61 marks for each subject and a total weightage of 366 marks. There was a mixture of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), integer type questions and passage type questions. Read | JEE main 360/360 topper: Son of a school teacher, a nurse, a Dalit. Click here

Experts found the paper 2 to be more difficult than Paper 1. Out of 2.2 lakh who cleared the exam, 1.71 lakh have applied for JEE Advanced 2017. The boards with major share in this number are the boards of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana among others.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd