JEE advanced 2017 analysis: Paper 2 more difficult than paper 1

JEE advanced 2017 analysis: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) advanced paper 2017 on Sunday in which about 2 lakh candidates appeared. Students and experts found the paper 2 to be more difficult than Paper 1.

This year, the papers contained 183 questions each with 61 marks for each subject compared to the previous years’ 186 questions. There was a mixture of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), integer type questions and passage type questions.

“In total, the paper had 21 multiple correct choice questions for 84 marks, 15 integer type questions for 45 marks and 18 passage questions made for 54 marks,” says Toppr.com VP Educational Content Rajshekhar Ratrey. He adds that the Physics and Mathematics portions were easier compared to last year while the Chemistry part was more difficult.

Paper 1:

“The first section (Physics) consisted of seven questions with four options where one or more than one options were correct,” says FITJEE’s Ramesh Batlish. He adds that one mark will be awarded for each correct answer. This gives candidates a chance to score more than one mark per question in case the question has multiple right answers. There is however a negative marking of two marks for each wrong answer. The maximum marks for the first section was 28.

The second section was for 15 marks and comprised of five questions for which the response was a single digit from 0 to 9. There is no negative marking in this section and candidates can score up to three marks for the right answer.

“The Chemistry exam had a mix of conceptual and calculation-based questions,” says Ratrey adding that this section contained 18 questions from 11 chapters.

Section three included six questions of “matching the type” and carried a maximum of 18 marks. There were two tables and four options per question. Like section two, the response is a single digit from 0 to 9 but there is only one right answer out of four. Candidates will lose one mark for every wrong answer and gain three for ever correct response.

To qualify for JEE advanced, students had to score at least 81 in the JEE main exam which was held on April 2, 2017 and was found to be of moderate difficulty. Only the top 2,20,000 candidates who cleared the main exam were shortlisted for the advanced paper to compete for 11,032 seats in the IITs.

