JEE Advanced 2016 admit card out @jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2016: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2016 admit card has been released on the official website. About 1,54,032 candidates qualified for the JEE Advanced.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2016.

The CBSE also released the cut-off marks for JEE (Advanced) for different categories. Out of 360, the cut-off for general category students is 100, whereas that for OBC is 70. For students from SC category, the cut-off is 52, and that for ST category students, it is 48 this year.

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2016 admit card

Visit the official website

Click on the link ‘JEE Advanced 2016 Admit Card’

Enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Save and take a printout of it for further reference

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is an all India common engineering entrance examination which is conducted for admission in various engineering colleges and courses all over the country.

