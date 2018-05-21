JEE Advanced 2018: Answer key to be released on May 29 at 10 am

JEE Advanced 2018: Around 2.2 lakh students had appeared for the examination this year which was conducted by IIT Kanpur. Around 2.2 lakh students had appeared for the examination this year which was conducted by IIT Kanpur.

JEE Advanced 2018: The official answer keys for the JEE Advance 2018 exam will be released on May 29 at 10 am at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The exam was conducted online on Sunday, May 20, 2018 and the results for the same will be declared on June 10. The answer key will carry answers to all the questions that were asked in the JEE Advanced 2018. JEE is a national level examination which is conducted to provide admissions in the field of engineering, architecture, sciences and various other fields, which offer a lot of courses in UG, integrated PG and UG – PG dual degree. The examination is conducted in two parts, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Through this, the aspiring students will get admissions in various IITs.

Around 2.2 lakh students had appeared for the examination this year which was conducted by IIT Kanpur. Students who had appeared for the same have rated the chemistry paper and the mathematics paper quite easy as compared to the physics question paper which was rated tough.

JEE Advanced answer key: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website link

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the answer key on the screen

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Important dates

JEE Advance answer key availability: May 29

Candidates feedback on JEE Advance answer keys: May 29

This year, in order to improve the gender balance in the undergraduate programmes at the IITs from the current (approximately) 8 per cent to 14 per cent in 2018-19, a decision was taken to create supernumerary seats specifically for female candidates, without any reduction in the number of seats offered to male candidates. These seats will be offered to only those female candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) – 2018.

