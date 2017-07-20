JD(U) MP writes to Prakash Javadekar demanding scrapping of admission quota in government-aided schools

The JD(U) leader said that earlier the MPs had the right of recommending five names for admission, but the current government increased it to 10 (Photo by Vikram Sharma) The JD(U) leader said that earlier the MPs had the right of recommending five names for admission, but the current government increased it to 10 (Photo by Vikram Sharma)

Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) MP Harivansh has written a letter to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding scrapping of admission quota for MPs in the Kendriya Vidyalaya and other government-aided schools.

The JD(U) leader said that earlier the MPs had the right of recommending five names for admission, but the current government increased it to 10. However, the MP said that instead of doing so, the number of government schools should be increased so that the parents do not have to rush to MPs for their children’s admission.

Harivansh further said that earlier there were provisions to allocate basic necessities such as ‘gas, telephone, scooter’ to the needy on a priority basis, but now such things are easily available without people making special efforts for it. Quoting the above example, Harivansh said it is his request to scrap the quota which lies with the MPs in order to facilitate admissions, adding that such preparations be done by the Centre so that people do not have to go door-to-door for their children’s admission. Hoping that Javadekar would take an initiative towards this direction, the JDU MP said that in order to keep politics clean and credible, such privileges should be dismissed.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App