JBT-TGT teacher recruitment scam: Provided question paper to over 250 candidates, says accused

Accused Mithilesh Pandey (left) and Shiv Bahadur in police custody. Express Accused Mithilesh Pandey (left) and Shiv Bahadur in police custody. Express

The prime accused in JBT-TGT teacher recruitment scam, Sanjay Kumar Srivastva alias Mithilesh Pandey, has confessed to provide leaked question paper to more than 250 candidates who had successfully cleared the written test of JBT-TGT teacher in January-February 2015, police said.

Mithilesh, along with his one of the associates Shiv Bahadur, was brought to Chandigarh on production warrants and both of them were remanded in four-day police custody on Saturday. The two are being interrogated by special investigation team (SIT) headed by Inspector Jaswinder Kaur.

The police said Mithilesh has reportedly confessed that he, along with his gang members, bribed a sub-inspector of Haryana police of Rs 10 lakh in Sonipat when an assault broke out between them in 2015.

Sources said Mithiliesh and Bahadur have confessed that they got money from more than 250 aspirants of JBT-TGT recruitment through the module of another accused R K Singh who was arrested by the Punjab vigilance bureau.

Inspector Kaur said: “We will take Srivastva and Shiv Bahadu to different locations where they provided the leaked question papers to the candidates. We have prepared a detailed chargesheet against all the accused involved in the recruitment scam, but the interrogation of these two accused were pending.”

The JBT-TGT exam was conducted for the posts of 1,150 teachers in January-February 2015 and it got leaked from a Delhi-based printing press.

An FIR in this connection was registered by Chandigarh Police following a communication of the Punjab vigilance wing on July 19, 2016.

The Punjab vigilance wing investigation has revealed that Srivastva had planted one R S Rawat in the printing press in which the question paper got published several years ago. Rawat died of brain hemorrhage in September 2016. He had earned huge money from the scam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App