Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance 2018: Exam on April 21, download admit card

JNVS 2018: The admit card for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2018 (summer, winter and extreme winter bound JNVs) has been released on the official website http://www.nvshq.org. All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the website itself. Those who have registered for the test through online mode may download the same by contacting their nearest common service centre by paying Rs 10. Those who have submitted applications offline to the principals may download it by using their credentials on the website. Candidates can also get their admit cards by contacting the principals of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya concerned.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 21. The exam is held for admission into various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV). The languages in which the exam will be conducted included — English, Garo, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Sindhi (Arabic), Tamil, Telugu, Nepali, Oriya, Marathi, Assamese, Bodo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Mizo, Sindhi (Devnagari).

Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Instructions to download Admit Cards of JNVST 2018′

Step 3: Now click on the link to download the admit cars

Step 4: Select your state and enter your registration number

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, an official notification has been released stating that the scheduled test has been postponed due to administrative reasons in JNV District Katihar, Bihar; JNV District Dhanbad, Jharkhand; JNV District South Dinajpur, West Bengal; JNV District Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and JNV District Taran Taran, Punjab. The exam is expected to be conducted in the last week of May. The results for the same will be announced with all other JNVs.

